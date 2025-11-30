Millionaire YouTuber Unveils Unexpected Twist After Accusing Ryan Garcia of Stealing His Girlfriend

Ryan Garcia isn’t a stranger to beefs. He’s had his fair share with guys like Devin Haney. But it’s not just inside the boxing world where ‘The Flash King’ finds drama. Even outside the ring, the 27-year-old star has some tension brewing with millionaire YouTuber SteveWillDoIt. Things got personal fast, but now it finally looks like one side has stepped up with an apology.

At first, Steve actually showed nothing but goodwill toward Garcia. He even gifted him a $150,000 watch as a sign of respect and friendship. But things shifted quickly when Steve accused Ryan Garcia of talking to his girlfriend, assuming it was romantic. That flipped a switch. In a moment of rage, Steve even admitted he wanted to ‘k—l Garcia’, and it looked like the beef won’t settle down soon. But after a recent phone call, the story took an unexpected turn as Steve has now apologised to Garcia.

SteveWillDoIt apologises to Ryan Garcia

“I was going at Ryan Garcia yesterday, and I just wanna say, I was wrong. And you know the coolest thing about being a crazy person? The best part about me is that I’m crazy, sober or drunk, and say whatever the hell I want, is that if I am wrong, I’ll admit I’m wrong instead of doubling down.” Akademics TV shared Steve’s Instagram story on X.

“I was on the phone with Ryan yesterday, where I was literally gonna say, “like I would k—l you.” the millionaire YouTuber added. “And he said one good point, and I was like, “Oh my god, Ryan, you just got my a—s. I’m so sorry you got my a—s bro.” Like, I’m sorry, bro. I love you. You were right.”

So far, things still aren’t fully clear about what Ryan Garcia actually said that ended the beef for now. But it feels like the 27-year-old boxer cleared up whatever misunderstanding kicked off the whole situation in the first place. Still, in another video, Garcia explained his side a bit more, saying he never tried to hit on Steve’s girlfriend in the first place.

“And then, it goes, like, he introduced me to the girl, like, ‘This is my love of my life,’ blah blah blah. I am like, cool anyways. And then like me, and her were, like, talking friendly about pickleball and just like normal things, and Steve was knocked out right because he said this on stream like I took his girl, I did. Bro, no.” ‘King’ said on Akademics TV.

Now, as that beef seemed to be dying down after both sides talked and found a solution, there’s another bit of animosity that might still be alive for Steve. This one involves another popular star, Logan Paul.

Steve’s standing beef with Logan Paul explained

Like Ryan Garcia, SteveWillDoIt also has an ongoing beef with WWE star and fellow YouTuber Logan Paul. But in this case, their tension isn’t as direct. It actually started on Paul’s podcast Impaulsive when ‘Maverick’ confronted Steve for taking shots at MrBeast, accusing him of not helping revive his channel after it went down for promoting gambling content.

“Your friend Jimmy is kind of a fake guy. I talked to him on YouTube when I was making my videos. And second, my s–t got deleted,” Steve said on Logan Paul and Mike Majlak’s Impaulsive podcast. Logan shot back, “He was helping you. Then you’re upset that he stopped helping you? Because your channel got deleted because of the stuff you did? Sounds like you gotta take some accountability, Steve.”

After a pretty heated back-and-forth, they wrapped up the episode with Steve walking out of the room without shaking Logan’s hand. That moment alone has only added more fuel to the rift between them.

Now that SteveWillDoIt has found some peace with Ryan Garcia, the question is: will he find the same with Logan Paul? Let us know in the comments section below.