Mohammed Alakel Net Worth in 2025: Earnings, Endorsements, Highest Purse and More

Saudi Arabia isn’t just throwing money at mega-events anymore; it’s starting to produce killers of its own. Enter Mohammed Alakel, the 21-year-old unbeaten prospect who’s quickly turning heads in the boxing world. That debut, on October 12, 2024, came on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol—one of Saudi Arabia’s most momentous boxing spectacles. Alakel dispatched Colombia’s Jesus Gonzalez with a clean, unanimous 40–36 across all scorecards, demonstrating poise far beyond his years and immediately validating the hype.

Born in Riyadh in 2004, Alakel didn’t build his foundation at home. Instead, he packed his gloves and sharpened his craft at Edinburgh’s Clovenstone Boxing Club, quietly stacking district titles while learning how to handle himself under pressure. As a result, by the time he turned pro in 2024 on the massive Beterbiev–Bivol card, he looked nothing like your average 20-year-old debutant.

Fast forward five fights later, and Mohammed Alakel has yet to take an L. In fact, his biggest statement came in August 2025, when he blasted out India’s Yumnam Santosh Singh in the very first round — the kind of knockout that gets fans talking. However, he is also rising outside of fight night. Beyond the ropes, ‘Mighty’ has been putting in work at Big Bear, California — the legendary high-altitude camp once home to Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis. With that blend of history, environment, and ambition, he has fans buzzing about Saudi’s next big thing. That destructive knockout over Santosh Singh, on August 16, 2025, further cemented Alakel’s rise—his first stoppage in five fights and a reminder that power can arrive at any stage of early development.

Mohammed Alakel’s Estimated Net Worth In 2025 and Endorsements

At 5-0, Mohammed Alakel is already carving out his place as Riyadh’s brightest lightweight hope. Orthodox in stance and sharp in execution, the 21-year-old fights with a mix of patience and precision. He stands tall, works behind a stiff jab, and strings together clean straight shots, bodywork, and uppercuts whenever the door cracks open. As a result, that discipline has turned quiet potential into both buzz and bank. ‘Mighty’ has already built an estimated net worth of $321,000, drawing almost all of it from fight purses with just a small boost from early sponsorship money.

For the moment, his paychecks are steady but not superstar level. At roughly $10,000 per fight, he sits right in line with where most rising prospects begin. To put that into perspective, Devin Haney was making similar numbers early in his U.S. run, while Ryan Garcia’s breakout paydays didn’t arrive until he crossed the 10–0 mark.

In other words, Mohammed Alakel’s earnings are tracking exactly where a fighter with his record should be. However, there’s still one missing piece: endorsements. Neither Wikipedia nor major boxing outlets list any active sponsor partnerships, which means he hasn’t yet cashed in on the marketing side.

Mohammed Alakel’s Payouts and Salary

Mohammed Alakel isn’t a household name yet, but the 21-year-old is moving fast toward it. Still some steps away from elite competition, the Riyadh native has been stacking wins and gathering momentum. His next test comes on September 13, when he returns under the bright lights at Dana White & TKO’s Zuffa Boxing, a blockbuster card headlined by Canelo vs. Crawford.

‘Mighty’ won’t be closing the show, but he’s secured a prime slot on the main card — a 10-round lightweight clash against Kent Crawford. The fight streams globally on Netflix, while those inside Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium will see the action unfold live. For Mohammed Alakel, it’s another step into the spotlight — and another chance to pad both his résumé and his bank account.

And speaking of the bank, his earnings so far sketch the profile of a classic rising prospect. Here’s how his purses break down:

Jesus Gonzalez $10k – – – 2024 Joshua Ocampo $12k – – – 2024 Engel Gomez $25k – – – 2025 Alexander Morales $30k – – – 2025 Placido Hoff (cancelled) $25k – – – 2025 Yumnam Santosh Singh $25k – – – 2025

Given his trajectory, how do you see the future of the Saudi lightweight? Can the 21-year-old make the leap from promising talent to global star? Share your thoughts below.