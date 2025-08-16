Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

“I do think Moses will win the fight, but I think it would be wrong to rule [Whyte] out. He’s a very tough man, he’s a good fighter, and he’s got plenty of dog in him.” Even Eddie Hearn, who has spent years in the sport, witnessing numerous fights unfold, can’t entirely rule out Dillian Whyte in the upcoming blockbuster against heavyweight newcomer Moses Itauma at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But is the fight really that complicated?

The 20-year-old is a rising star who once set his sights on breaking Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest heavyweight world champion. But the unforgiving reality of boxing quickly pulled him back to earth. Now, like every contender before him, he must climb the ladder step by step. Standing firmly in his way is the battle-tested 37-year-old—a seasoned veteran and a thorn that may prove far more difficult to remove than many expect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Who has better stats and record?

Moses Itauma enters the fight with a spotless 12-0 record (10 KOs) and an active eight-fight knockout streak. While his performances so far have been nothing short of extraordinary, he has yet to face an opponent with the experience and durability of Dillian Whyte. Still, Itauma’s pedigree is undeniable—he also boasts an undefeated amateur career with 24 wins and no losses, and currently maintains an impressive knockout ratio of 83.33%.

AD

Those numbers have earned him strong backing from pundits, including DAZN’s Darren Barker. “I think Itauma is just far too fresh, too skilful and too quick—and a man on a mission right now. Timing is all wrong for Whyte,” Barker predicted. Yet, Whyte’s resume paints a different picture. With a professional record of 31-3 (21 KOs), ‘The Body Snatcher’ clearly holds the upper hand in pro experience.

via Imago Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz – Guildhall – London Moses Itauma during a press conference at the Guildhall, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xZacxGoodwinx 77930019

He has shared the ring with some of the sport’s elite, including Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker, Robert Helenius, and Anthony Joshua—only losing to Fury, Joshua, and Alexander Povetkin, the latter of whom he avenged in a rematch. Carrying a knockout ratio of 67.74%, Whyte remains a dangerous threat. What makes him even more formidable is his mindset heading into the fight.

“I haven’t got anything to lose, so it’s good to be in this position. I’ve got nothing to prove to myself,” he said. That attitude makes him a risky opponent for a rising star like Itauma. And former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury understands that, as he issued a warning to Itauma about Whyte. “Make no mistake, Dillian Whyte is a massive puncher to the head and body,” he said. “I know he’s taking it very seriously.”

Ultimately, Moses will need to rely on his speed, skill, and composure. If Whyte drags the fight into the later rounds, fatigue could work in his favor. Still, if Moses Itauma can stay disciplined and avoid reckless exchanges, he has the tools to outbox Whyte. Expect a tough contest, one that may go the distance if Itauma can’t secure an early knockout—but in the end, the young contender should edge out a close win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Itauma vs. Whyte height, weight, reach comparison, and more

While Itauma edges out Whyte in terms of skills, do physical attributes play in Whyte’s favor? The 37-year-old comes into the fight with a height of 6′ 4″/193cm, which is slightly shorter than Itauma’s 6′ 4½″/194cm. In terms of reach, Itauma again has the advantage, with 79″/201cm wingspan over Whyte’s 78″/198cm.

via Imago Once Upon A Time In The West Fight Night, The Royal Theatre And Event Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo 17/3/2024 Dillian Whyte vs Christian Hammer – Heavyweight Dillian Whyte Dillian Whyte 17/3/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/LaszloxGeczox LG_09289

Dillian Whyte came in the lightest weight in the last 10 years for Saturday night’s fight at 244½ lbs (17st 6½lb/110.9kg). He seemed confident, stating, “By the grace of God, training has been good and things have worked out.” Meanwhile, Itauma weighed 235½ lbs (17st 7½lb/111.35kg), handing the advantage to Whyte.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Whyte may look to wear Moses Itauma down with his weight, that same strategy could play into Itauma’s strengths, allowing him to use his movement and speed to dictate the pace. Only time will tell which scenario unfolds. On paper, it has all the makings of a close contest—with Itauma seemingly favored to get the nod in the end. But do you agree? Or is Dillian Whyte being underestimated?