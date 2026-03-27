Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma is headed for a big fight against Jermaine Franklin Jr. The pair will collide atop the Magnificent 7 card in Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on March 28. Although there aren’t any titles on the line, Itauma’s growing star power has brought a lot of attention to the fight.

But the question is, will Itauma continue to dominate or can Franklin Jr. shock the world by putting an end to one of boxing’s biggest rising prospects’ growing list of vanquished opponents? While Itauma is the clear favorite to win the fight, counting Franklin Jr. out completely can be a big mistake.

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Predicting Itauma vs. Franklin Jr.: Who has better stats and a record?

Itauma heads into this bout riding the momentum of a dominant first-round knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in August of last year. He boasts an unblemished record of 13-0 (11 KOs), with an impressive 84.62% knockout ratio. This marks the 21-year-old’s first appearance of 2026 as he continues his rapid ascent up the heavyweight ranks.

He is currently ranked No. 1 by both the WBA and WBO, No. 3 by the WBC, and No. 11 by the IBF. Itauma has also been steadily stepping up the level of his opposition. On the other hand, Franklin Jr., who holds a 24-2 (15 KOs) record, enters the fight on a three-bout winning streak, although he has competed just once in each of the past two years.

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Despite having greater professional experience, Franklin Jr.—with a 62.5% knockout ratio—lacks a resume filled with elite opposition. His loss to Dillian Whyte in November 2022 further weakens his case, especially considering Itauma dispatched Whyte in his most recent outing.

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Franklin Jr., who is ranked No. 10 by WBO and WBA, also faced Anthony Joshua in April 2023, but came up short. Notably, each time the 32-year-old has stepped up against top-tier competition, he has been defeated. However, one key strength is his durability—he has never been stopped in his career.

As a result, Itauma may need to go the distance rather than rely on his knockout power. While a stoppage cannot be entirely ruled out, Franklin Jr.’s resilience suggests that Itauma is more likely to secure a victory on the scorecards.

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Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr.: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

As far as height goes, Itauma holds a slight edge at 6′ 4½″ (194 cm), while Franklin Jr. stands close behind at 6′ 3″ (191 cm). The difference is minimal and unlikely to play a decisive role, but reach is where a more noticeable gap emerges.

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Itauma has a reach of 79″ (201 cm), giving him a clear advantage over Franklin Jr., who measures 77″ (196 cm). This extra length should allow Itauma to control the distance more effectively and land shots from the outside. In the heavyweight division, exact weight often carries less significance compared to attributes like reach, timing, and power.

Taking into account his physical advantages, current momentum, and overall skill set, Moses Itauma is well-positioned to have his hand raised after the final bell.

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That being said, boxing thrives on upsets. And Moses Itauma isn’t completely immune to it. But do you think Franklin Jr. can pull one off?