In today’s age of combat sports—where knockouts meet neon lights and rivalries go viral—there aren’t many figures who’ve mastered both the showbiz and the strategy quite like His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has. Over the past few years, the Saudi royal has gone from behind-the-scenes operator to the beating heart of boxing’s modern renaissance. Whether it’s pulling off mega unification bouts in Riyadh or curating a dream card with Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Las Vegas in September, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia has rightfully earned a reputation many now say out loud: he’s the most powerful man in boxing.

But even power players have their heroes. And on Thursday night, the man known for building blockbuster moments in boxing shared one from his past—this time, not from a boxing ring, but from a wrestling memory. By now, you may’ve already heard about the passing of the legendary WWE star Hulk Hogan. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, passed away yesterday. The Clearwater Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call for a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater Beach, Florida, at 9:51 a.m. Though he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, he was pronounced dead at around a quarter past 11.

In the wake of Hulk Hogan’s sudden passing at age 71 from cardiac arrest, the boxing and combat-sports landscape has been flooded with poignant tributes—many from figures whose own lives have been shaped by larger-than-life personas and the spirit of entertainment Hogan embodied. One of whom was the Saudi Royal. Posting on X, Alalshikh paid an emotional tribute to WWE Hall of Famer. Alongside a grainy black-and-white photo with the wrestling legend, he wrote: “Condolences to my dear friend Hulk Hogan, who sadly passed away today at 71. Will never forget the magic of seeing him up close in person at WrestleMania IX when I was 12. Hulk unlocked wrestling’s great success and he will never be forgotten. Well wishes to his family. 🙏💔”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It was a message that caught people off guard—not for what it said, but for who it came from. Here was one of the most influential men in modern boxing, opening up about a childhood idol. That was the importance the Augusta, Georgia native held for millions around the world. So, it was natural that many would come forward to pay tribute to the man who embodied entertainment in all its raw form.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tributes flowing in from around the world for Hulk Hogan

Arguably, one of the most talked‑about reactions came from Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber‑turned‑professional boxer. On X, he wrote: “What the f**k, brother! RIP Legend. Always appreciated your kind words and encouragement. Hulk Hogan brought WWE to the masses globally. Rest easy.” His words reflected more than surprise—they highlighted a personal admiration that crossed disciplines.

Frank Bruno, the former WBC heavyweight champion and enduring icon in British boxing, took to Instagram to reflect on Hogan’s impact. Bruno shared a nostalgic photo alongside a heartfelt caption, writing, “Rip Hulk Hogan – Can’t believe it we met a few times in the 80’s & 90’s. He asked me to take up wrestling but at the time the World Championship in boxing was the only thing on my mind. I cannot find a pic of him and me but someone must have one. Sad day for a real character and underneath all the razzamatazz he was a really nice man. We would have been a great tag team so he said!!” This tribute is especially poignant given Bruno’s stature as a beloved figure in boxing who excelled through grit and character alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Similarly, the legendary Kronk Gym in Detroit—a storied institution of boxing where champions like Mike Tyson and Thomas Hearns trained—also posted an image of Hogan alongside legendary trainer Emanuel Steward, captioning it simply: “RIP HULK HOGAN – an American legend!”

Hulk Hogan’s legacy serves as a testament to his unparalleled impact on wrestling and popular culture. From sold-out arenas to iconic moments that defined an era, he inspired generations with his charisma and larger-than-life persona. Though his passing marks the end of an era, the echoes of “Hulkamania” will forever resonate with those who saw him and grew up with him. Rest in Power, Hulkster!