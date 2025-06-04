Muhammad Ali’s Family Commemorates the ‘King’ With Heartfelt Tributes on 9th Death Anniversary

“God made me the greatest boxer and cultivated goodness in me.” Those were Muhammad Ali’s final words, as recalled by his family physician, Dr. Maxime Pompous. It’s been nine years since the boxing legend passed away on June 3, 2016, at the age of 74, after a long 32-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Even as his health declined, Ali’s voice never faded. He publicly criticized then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the U.S., saying, “We as Muslims have to stand up to those who use Islam to advance their own personal agenda.” It was a powerful reminder that Ali’s fight extended far beyond the ring.

From the moment he exploded onto the scene in the early 1960s, Ali was never just a boxer; he was a political figure. A heavyweight champion who converted to Islam and famously refused to serve in the Vietnam War, Ali symbolized defiance, dignity, and unmatched charisma. He broke rules and redefined what it meant to be a sporting icon. While his bouts with Frazier, Foreman, and Liston became legendary, Ali himself stood for something much larger: courage in the face of injustice, conviction without compromise, and the unwavering belief that greatness comes from standing up.

Now, as June 3rd marked nine years since the world lost Muhammad Ali, his family took to social media to honor the man they still call their king. Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, shared a heartfelt Instagram story with a childhood photo alongside his legendary grandfather, writing, “9 years ago today we lost our king 🖤.” His brother, MMA star Biaggio Ali Walsh, posted a similar tribute, saying, “9 years ago today we lost you. Rest in Greatness ❤️,” paired with another touching image from his childhood with Ali.

That same spirit of remembrance came to life in Lewiston, Maine, where the world’s largest statue of Muhammad Ali, sculpted by renowned artist Zenos Frudakis, was unveiled just days earlier on May 31st. Standing 10 feet tall and cast in bronze, the monument now watches over downtown Lewiston, just steps away from the site of Muhammad Ali’s iconic 1965 rematch with Sonny Liston. The unveiling drew in community members, local officials, and even Maine Governor Janet Mills. But this wasn’t just a nod to boxing history, it was a moment of resilience for a city still healing from a tragic 2023 mass shooting.

“This sculpture reflects Ali’s grace, strength, and moral courage,” Frudakis said. “He was a true original, a man who stood firm in his convictions and inspired the world through his words and actions as much as his fists.” Now standing tall at the entrance of Bates Mill No. 5 on Mill Street with over 32,000 vehicles passing daily, the statue ensures Muhammad Ali’s presence remains felt, not just in boxing lore, but in the heart of a city that needed hope. And for a man who was never just an athlete, the tributes are far from over.

Muhammad Ali’s widow reflects on his greatest legacy

Many still remember the unforgettable scenes from June 2016, when the city of Louisville came together to say goodbye to its most iconic son. Muhammad Ali’s funeral procession became a moment of unity and reverence. Roses lined the streets and were gently placed on the hearse by people from all walks of life. The motorcade wound through the city before arriving at Cave Hill Cemetery, where Muhammad Ali was laid to rest.

This week, the tradition of honoring Ali continued. On Tuesday morning, a quiet but moving ceremony saw dozens of roses placed at his gravesite once again. The Muhammad Ali Center provided free roses to those paying respects, keeping the spirit of compassion alive. Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, also shared heartfelt remarks, reminding everyone that beyond the victories and the charisma, it was his compassion that made him a legend. “Muhammad was the torchbearer of compassion,” she said. “Everyone he met, he showed compassion. That’s why you saw what you saw nine years ago on June 10 in this city. This city showed compassion.”

The ceremony also marked the close of this year’s Ali Fest, a series of community events and celebrations honoring Ali’s legacy and his love for Louisville. From his words to his actions, Muhammad Ali lived a life that transcended sport. He was a global icon, but he never forgot where he came from. On this ninth death anniversary, the world remembers a man who “floated like a butterfly, stung like a bee,” and lived with unmatched grace. So, what do you remember most about “The Greatest”?