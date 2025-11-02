Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Laila Ali Steps Up to Help People Affected by US Government Shutdown

There have been talks about Muhammad Ali‘s daughter, Laila Ali, and her potential return to the boxing ring. But in the midst of that, the former women’s WBC world super middleweight champion has put her focus on some charity work. Laila has launched a drive to help deliver essential and basic amenities to those people in the US who have been affected by the government shutdown.

It’s been over a month since the US government announced its shutdown, which has really taken a toll on a certain section of the American masses. Laila Ali is seeking to reach out to the people who do not have food to eat, partnering with a few organizations for this initiative, and has also encouraged others to make their contributions as well.

“Millions of families are feeling the impact of the government shutdown, and many need help putting food on the table,” Muhammad Ali’s daughter wrote on Instagram. “If you or someone you know could use support, here are two trusted organizations that I have partnered with for years and are trusted resources: FeedingAmerica.org, NoKidHungry.org, FoodFinder.us, 211.org connects individuals 24/7 with experts for food, housing, and other essential needs.”



Laila Ali has been partnering with Feeding America for a long time, so it was no surprise that she joined them once again for this project amid a difficult time in the country. But what about her fighting career? Well, Muhammad Ali’s daughter has given her verdict about a potential return to the ring, which Claressa Shields, who’s been calling Laila out, may not be pleased to hear.

Not coming back, claims Laila Ali

The undisputed middleweight and heavyweight champion, Claressa Shields, has been itching to butt heads with Laila Ali for a while now. The daughter of the ‘People’s Champion’ even revealed her price to step inside the ring once again and fight one of the biggest female boxing stars. Laila wanted around $15-20 million, and Shields had no issues with it.

However, Muhammad Ali’s daughter backtracked on her claims and confirmed that fighting is not on the cards anytime soon. Additionally, she also took a swipe at Claressa Shields, responding to the ‘GWOAT’s trash talk. “So, did her plan work? Did she make me mad enough to come out of retirement after 18 years and start training again… to make her dream of fighting me come true?” Ali said during a recent interview. “Absolutely not. [Shields] will not be rewarded with the opportunity to share the ring with me, or anything else. There’s your answer.”

Well, we may not get the fight because that doesn’t seem too big of a deal for Muhammad Ali’s daughter. In the meantime, she’s continuing her charity work, and the current drive will certainly be a blessing for the families affected by the shutdown. Give us your thoughts in the comments below.