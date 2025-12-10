MVP Chief Issues Injury Update on Jake Paul After Sparring Incident Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul is leaving no stone unturned ahead of his mega fight with Anthony Joshua. The YouTuber-turned-boxer may not be the most polished fighter in the sport, but his work ethic is undeniable. Before his bout with Gervonta Davis collapsed, Paul had even brought in elite names like Shakur Stevenson, Montana Love, and Ray Ford for sparring. As everyone knows, things unraveled quickly after that—Davis got sued, and the entire matchup fell apart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Forced to pivot, ‘The Problem Child’ is now fully locked in on preparing for Joshua, switching up his training camp and sparring partners. Heavy hitters like Jared Anderson and Lawrence Okolie are now regulars in his sessions. Recently, Paul revealed during a livestream with Adin Ross that he suffered a black eye in one of those sessions, crediting the shot to Okolie. Now, his business partner Nakisa Bidarian has stepped forward with an update on his injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nakisa Bidarian found out about the injury on social media

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bidarian reflected on the change Jake Paul had to go through after the Davis fight fell apart. “Look, I think it’s been a welcome change from the guys he was facing before these guys, right? He was in there with Ford and Shakur, extremely fast, extremely mobile,” the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions said. “Now he’s the fast guy in the ring, and he’s figuring out how to move and stay out of the way of some of these big punches.”

Turning to the black eye Jake Paul suffered during sparring, Bidarian claimed he learned about it through social media. “Obviously, Lawrence caught him with something. I wasn’t aware of that until I saw it on social media,” Bidarian told Sky Sports. “But what you can count on is Jake is spending every minute of every day focused on how to beat Anthony Joshua.” He pointed out that Paul has a custom-built, high-tech boxing gym in his home in Puerto Rico.

Notably, it features an upstairs MMA area with a replica PFL SmartCage, reflecting his serious commitment to combat sports. On top of that, Bidarian reminded everyone that Paul has access to top-class trainers and elite sparring partners. On the flip side, he reflected on Anthony Joshua shifting gears to train with Oleksandr Usyk’s team. “I know that AJ’s team is very happy with the results they’re seeing from how AJ’s been progressing with Team Usyk,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua parted ways with his trainer Ben Davison in September 2024, shortly after his fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in their IBF heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium. Regardless of all this effort, the question is, can Jake Paul actually beat the former unified heavyweight champion?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Former world champion predicts Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Former world champion David Haye has delivered a chilling assessment of Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua. Haye believes the matchup is dangerously one-sided and shouldn’t be happening at all. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion warned that Joshua’s elite power and size could spell disaster for Paul.

“He’s a real clean athlete who is going to inflict some horrendous damage to Jake Paul,” Haye told Sky Sports. He went even further, expressing concern for Paul’s safety if the fight continues. “If Jake Paul is left up against the ropes with Anthony Joshua unloading on him, it could be the end for him. It could be his last day on earth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In reality, it shouldn’t go ahead. There’s no reason for it to.”

It appears that Jake Paul doesn’t want David Haye’s prediction to come to life. And he is putting in the work to avoid it. However, his few months of training might not be able to live up to Joshua’s lifelong obsession with boxing. Do you think he stands a chance?