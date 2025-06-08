Nahir Albright Breaks Silence After Keyshawn Davis’ Backstage Attack Following Brother’s Loss

If you thought things couldn’t get any worse for former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis, think again. The 26-year-old came in at 139.3 pounds—4.3 pounds over the 135-pound limit—on Friday, resulting in the cancellation of his bout against Edwin De Los Santos. Stripped of his WBO title and booted from the event, Davis still made an appearance at Scope Arena in Norfolk—but in a very different capacity.

This time, he was there as a spectator alongside his infant son, supporting his two brothers on the undercard. While Keon Davis secured a win against Michael A. Velez-Garcia, Kelvin Davis, the eldest, was outmatched by Nahir Albright—a name Keyshawn knows all too well. Albright aimed for a knockout but settled for a dominant majority decision win. However, the real drama unfolded backstage.

After the fight, reports claim Keyshawn and Keon stormed Albright’s locker room and attacked him. In a post-fight interview, Albright detailed the incident that left him with a swollen forehead. “I was in my locker room and celebrated my victory with my team,” Albright told reporters. “…Keyshawn and his little brother (Keon) came in and they started looking at me and was like, they saying something about his older brother. They was mad and he grabbed me, pushed me back.”

“I’m grabbing his head. He moved his head towards my head,” he continued, explaining how Keyshawn headbutted him. Albright also clarified there was no exchange of words that provoked the fight—he believed Davis was simply enraged by his brother’s loss. “Their locker room is right next door to mine, so I guess they heard us happy and all that kind of stuff, and they came in and started trouble,” he said.

When asked what might have sparked the altercation, Albright added, “They upset that they brother lost and yeah. Poor sportsmanship.” Keyshawn had previously edged Albright in a razor-thin majority decision back in October 2023—a result later overturned to a no-contest due to Davis’ positive marijuana test.

ESPN later released footage of the chaotic backstage brawl, which ended with police escorting Davis out of the arena. When Albright was pressed about how the altercation ended, he noted, “My coaches grabbed (Keyshawn Davis) and then I think security came in and grabbed him.” Regardless, now Terence Crawford seems to have gotten involved in the matter.

Terence Crawford apologizes to Nahir Albright after Keyshawn Davis’ attack

When Davis missed weight on Friday, Crawford, who is close friends with Davis, dismissed the situation, suggesting the 26-year-old’s days in the division might be coming to an end. However, after Keyshawn Davis attacked Albright, ‘Bud’ went into the 29-year-old’s locker room to apologize for the incident.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 20: WBO champion Terence Crawford waits for the start of a welterweight title fight against Shawn Porter at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

According to a lead managing editor of Fight Hype, Ron Goodall, Albright told him Crawford and trainer Bryan ‘Bomac’ McIntyre came into his locker room to apologize. He later shared a picture Crawford had taken with Albright, writing, “Here is a picture I was shown just moments after Terence Crawford and Bomac entered the dressing room to apologize to Nahir Albright following his physical altercation with Keyshawn Davis.”

Despite the attack, Gooall claimed Albright was extremely happy and excited to meet Crawford. It’s too soon to say whether it will happen or not, but Albright wants a fight against Keyshawn, not just for the attack but to settle their rivalry.

It appears Keyshawn Davis’ actions have stirred significant controversy, prompting Terence Crawford to issue an apology to Nahir Albright. Should serious disciplinary action now be taken against Davis and his brother?