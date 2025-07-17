Nakisa Bidarian Reveals Inside Details About Jake Paul’s Meeting With Turki Alalshikh

“My/MVP’s goal has always been to disrupt and grow boxing, and Turki has done that in massive ways. Collaborating only helps ensure boxing, for women and men, continues to grow and regain its place as the biggest sport in the world.” That’s what Jake Paul posted last week, after a closed-door meeting with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh in New York ahead of the July 11 and 12 bouts. The meeting came as a surprise, especially considering the previously contentious dynamic between the two following the Canelo-Jake Paul fallout. So, what was really behind this unexpected meeting? MVP’s co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, now sheds light on the situation.

A few hours ago, DAZN Boxing posted a clip on Instagram with the caption, “Turki open to possibly working with MVP?? 🫣,” referencing the photo of the Saudi Royal and Jake Paul that Alalshikh had shared. The clip was from an episode of the Ariel x Ade show on DAZN Boxing. During the conversation, the host Ade asked Bidarian about the implications of that meeting: “Last week, to my surprise, I saw a photo with Jake and HE Alalshikh. Does that mean there’s an open door for MVP and Jake to walk alongside the Riyadh Season or these Ring Magazine cards? What did that photo tell the world?” Bidarian responded, “I think it told the world exactly what Jake tweeted, that Jake is focused on growing boxing.”

To further clarify his response, Nakisa Bidarian added, “Jake is a disruptor, and Turki Alalshikh is also focused on growing boxing and has, in many ways, been a massive disruptor in the sport. He’s been able to break down the barriers of promoters and the roadblocks that have historically prevented major fights from happening.” And that sentiment rings true, as both men have used their influence to shake up boxing’s traditional structures in a big way.

Just as HE Turki Alalshikh has been instrumental in staging massive fight cards through Riyadh Season, Jake Paul, in his role as a promoter, has made history of his own. On July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Paul helped organize the biggest all-women’s card in boxing history. The event broke a Guinness World Record for the most world championship belts ever contested on a single card, 17 in total. Even more impressive, Netflix and MVP’s Taylor-Serrano 3 drew nearly 6 million global viewers on Netflix, proving Jake Paul’s foresight in the sport’s evolving entertainment landscape.

“So when Jake and I sat together one night in New York, he said, ‘We should meet with Turki and just put the bullsh-t aside and figure out ways to make boxing bigger.’ That’s really the extent of it,” Bidarian revealed. Now, if a business relationship between HE Alalshikh and Jake Paul materializes, it could further expand both their promotional empires. But promotions might not be the only arena they collaborate in, because now, it appears Jake Paul is on the verge of securing a bout with a top-tier opponent, and despite his past criticisms, Turki Alalshikh seems to have already given it the green light.

Eddie Hearn hints at Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua clash

After securing a spot in the WBC cruiserweight top 15 with his latest win, landing at No. 14, Jake Paul wasted no time stirring the pot. Post-fight, he squared up with reigning cruiserweight champion Zurdo Ramirez, hinting at a possible showdown with the Mexican star. But while that matchup is still on the table, talks are unexpectedly shifting toward an even bigger name: Anthony Joshua.

Though Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul have had a rocky relationship in the past, the Matchroom head has surprisingly expressed openness to the idea. In a recent update, Hearn revealed that none other than His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has now given it his green light. Moreover, as The Problem Child met with HE Alalshikh last week in what seemed like an effort to mend fences, according to Hearn, the Riyadh Season head is now fully onboard with the Paul vs. Joshua fight.

“Yeah, there have been discussions,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans. “I was with His Excellency yesterday, he met Jake Paul, and I think he’d like to do it. It’s mad enough to happen.” Hearn added that while the initial plan is for Joshua to face Tyson Fury next year, slipping in a Paul bout wouldn’t be out of the question. “If you guys want AJ to end this whole process, he’ll gladly do it,” Hearn said.

So, the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight might be closer than anyone expected. What do you think about the fight?