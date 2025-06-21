Naoya Inoue Gets New Challenger as Bam Rodriguez Makes Bold Promise to Boxing Fans

According to his trainer, Robert Garcia, Jesse Rodriguez is expected to move up to the bantamweight division next year. But before any future plans materialize, Rodriguez must first get past the WBO Super Flyweight champion Phumelela Cafu on July 19 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. “He’s going to 118. For sure,” Garcia confirmed. He emphasized that the 25-year-old, who won his first flyweight title just a week after turning 21, is still very young. “Big difference. Inoue is 32. His body is already tired. Workouts, sparring are tough. For Bam, it’s only seven pounds, and they’re both around 5-foot-5 [tall],” Garcia added. The veteran trainer believes that a potential showdown between Bam and Inoue would be monumental for boxing. But what does Rodriguez himself think about the matchup?

BoxingScene recently provided an update via Instagram with the caption, “Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is already plotting a move up in weight to take on Naoya Inoue🔥. Who would win that fight?👀” The post highlighted Jesse Rodriguez’s own thoughts on the highly anticipated bout. “I see the comments and I eventually see myself fighting Inoue. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for that to happen, but down the line, I know that’s a huge fight that’s bound to happen and people will appreciate [it],” the San Antonio native told BoxingScene yesterday.

Since turning pro in 2017, Jesse Rodriguez has shown consistent growth and development, with a strong record of 21-0 and a place in the pound-for-pound rankings. His confidence has only grown with time, especially as two of his most recent victories have come by knockout, mirroring the dominance often displayed by Naoya Inoue. Reflecting on the magnitude of a potential clash, Jesse Rodriguez made a bold promise. “I know it will go down as one of the best fights in all of boxing,” he said. His ambition and self-belief suggest he sees the matchup not only as inevitable but also as legacy-defining.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Rodriguez has expressed interest in facing the Japanese superstar. Just last month, the undefeated fighter shared his willingness to meet Inoue on his home turf. “In Japan would be pretty cool,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of Japan, so to go out there and fight in front of those fans would be cool.” His openness to fighting abroad underscores his respect for Naoya Inoue and his desire to make the fight happen on the biggest stage possible. But the question is, does Naoya Inoue feel the same way about facing the San Antonio native?

Is Jesse Rodriguez one step closer to Naoya Inoue?

On paper, just seven pounds separate them at the moment, but Naoya Inoue isn’t caught up in the numbers. Relying on his eye test, the four-division champion believes he and Bam Rodriguez are physically quite comparable.

“I think he’s a good fighter,” Inoue told The Ring last month. “I’m pushing myself a little bit to [fight at] junior featherweight, but I don’t think my frame is that different from his. I think a fight isn’t impossible at all. It depends on the timing, and I’m not waiting for Rodriguez to move up.”

Patience isn’t exactly the Japanese Monster’s strong suit, except when he’s inside the ring. Against Ramon Cardenas, the 30-0 boxer was relentless, constantly pressuring and breaking his opponent down. With that dominant performance behind him, his near future is already mapped out. He’s expected to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev in September, followed potentially by Nick Ball and Junto Nakatani. Those matchups are exciting in their own right, but fans and analysts are increasingly focused on the potential showdown with Jesse Rodriguez.

At the moment, Rodriguez is still two divisions below Inoue, which keeps him out of the immediate conversation. But that could change quickly. If Jesse Rodriguez follows through on his plan to move up to bantamweight and eventually lands at 122 lbs, Inoue appears ready to welcome the challenge. “I definitely think he’ll be one of the candidates,” Inoue confirmed. With that in mind, it’s looking more and more likely that Rodriguez will have to climb up two divisions to meet the Japanese phenom, and not the other way around. So, when it finally happens, the question is: Who takes the crown – Jesse Rodriguez or Naoya Inoue?