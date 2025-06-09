Naoya Inoue Has Surprising Message for New Challenger Amid Super-Fight Speculations

Junto Nakatani didn’t need a heads-up to know Naoya “Monster” Inoue was watching as he spotted him right there on the big screen, sitting ringside as he battled Ryosuke Nishida in a high-stakes bantamweight unification bout. And with Inoue’s eyes on him, Nakatani rose to the occasion, delivering a powerful performance that saw him stop the previously unbeaten Nishida in six rounds to retain his WBC title and snatch the IBF belt in front of a roaring crowd at Ariake Colosseum on June 8th. Now 31-0 with 24 knockouts, the 27-year-old has not only extended his unbeaten streak but also set the stage for what could be Japan’s biggest boxing showdown in years, Junto Nakatani vs. Naoya Inoue, possibly in spring 2026.

Naoya Inoue, who improved to 30-0 last month with an 8th-round TKO win over Ramon Cardines, welcomed the rising star with a message on X written in Japanese, which translated to, “Welcome to the super bantamweight division! It would be exciting to see such a strong Japanese fighter.” That’s high praise coming from a four-division world champion who turned pro at 19 and has dominated nearly everyone in his path. Nakatani, on the other hand, has fought exclusively below 118 pounds since debuting at 17, but with his latest victory, he’s clearly ready for the next level, and maybe even a crack at the Monster himself.

Now that Naoya Inoue has officially welcomed Junto Nakatani to the super bantamweight division, things are bound to get even trickier for the undefeated southpaw. Moving up in weight is a challenge on its own, but moving up to potentially face a generational talent like the “Monster” Inoue? That’s a whole different beast. Still, if Nakatani’s recent performance against Ryosuke Nishida is any indication, he’s more than ready to embrace the heat.

From the opening bell, Nakatani lived up to his “Big Bang” nickname, launching into Nishida with relentless energy and explosive combinations. Both fighters came out swinging with bad intentions, but it was Nakatani who imposed his will early, looping left hands, uppercuts, and a furious pace that left Nishida reeling. “Being aggressive in the first round and damaging my opponent was my strategy,” Nakatani explained afterward. “I think it was successful.” And the damage began to pile up quickly.

Junto Nakatani’s punches caused significant swelling to the unbeaten Nishida’s eye, which worsened as the fight wore on. By the fifth, a ringside doctor was called to assess the damage, and just one round later, the bout was stopped due to a dislocated right shoulder suffered by Nishida, his first loss as a pro, dropping him to 10-1. For the Japanese southpaw, the win wasn’t just about belts, it was a statement that he belongs on boxing’s biggest stage. “It was my first time to face a fighter like that, and that helped me focus more, and my motivation was even higher than in practice,”

Undefeated star calls out Naoya Inoue after statement win

Junto Nakatani, the 27-year-old three-division world champion, has made it no secret that he’s been eyeing a showdown with Naoya “The Monster” Inoue. Climbing the ranks in Japan’s fiercely competitive lower weight classes, Nakatani has embraced the underdog role, using it as fuel. “That’s an advantage that [Inoue] has given me; he motivates me to fight better,” he recently told Boxing News, knowing full well that chasing greatness often means chasing someone like Inoue.

via Imago Source: Instagram

After his dominant win on June 8th, Nakatani believes he’s one step closer to that dream bout. While the fight isn’t official yet, the plan is quietly taking shape behind the scenes. “We’re ideally looking at around this time next year to fight Inoue, but a lot of things can happen [between now and then],” Nakatani admitted. For now, it’s about staying focused and not letting anything slip. He knows one misstep could derail everything.

That’s why he took his latest opponent, the previously undefeated Ryosuke Nishida, very seriously. “So I’m working very hard for each and every one of my fights coming up,” Nakatani said, emphasizing how nothing is being taken for granted. As for Inoue, the reigning undisputed super bantamweight king has made his intentions clear. “Yes, featherweight is my limit. I’m not interested in going any higher,” he stated, shutting down speculation of a potential clash with Gervonta Davis, unless “Tank” is willing to drop down.

For now, the Baltimore native is busy prepping for his rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. on August 16th, and Naoya Inoue himself is eyeing a unification with Murodjon Akhmadaliev. So fans just have to wait for the Nakatani vs Inoue dream fight till 2026 which both boxers have agreed to stage. And when it does, will it be Junto Nakatani or Naoya Inoue who walks away with their perfect record intact? Who would you pick?