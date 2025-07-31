Naoya Inoue Led Japanese Mega-Card in the Works for Riyadh

For the last two years, Riyadh has been slowly but surely chiseling its place into boxing history. Once considered a distant outpost for major fights, the Saudi capital now rivals Las Vegas and London as the sport’s hottest address. From heavyweight title spectacles to crossover showcases, Riyadh has shown no hesitation in pulling out its wallet to bring the stars under its desert sky.

That relentless march toward boxing dominance has now found an Eastern twist. Riyadh Season—the entertainment giant overseen by Turki Alalshikh—has already courted legends of the sport, and the latest development has Japan written all over it. At the center of this unfolding narrative is the man who’s dismantled champions with ruthless precision, the reigning undisputed super bantamweight king—Naoya Inoue.

The first sparks came courtesy of Hideyuki Ohashi, the former world champion turned power broker as president of the Japan Pro Boxing Association. According to reports shared via @ATokkers5 on X, Ohashi outlined that plans were advancing for 10 Japanese fighters to take on international opponents on December 27 in Riyadh, with Inoue leading the charge. Names floated for this ambitious card range from established world champions like Junto Nakatani and Kenshiro Teraji to rising forces such as Yoshiki Takei, Andy Hiraoka, Yuta Sakai, Jin Sasaki, Hayato Tsutsumi, and Reito Tsutsumi.

The rumor mill didn’t stop there. Ring Magazine added fuel by revealing that Naoya Inoue could headline against Mexico’s David Picasso, shaping the spectacle into more of a Japan vs Mexico showdown than simply Japan vs The World. They even suggested a potential co-main featuring Kenshiro Teraji and Francisco Rodríguez Jr.—a pairing that would underscore the card’s rivalry-heavy flavor. Meanwhile, context is king: just months ago, Inoue inked a groundbreaking sponsorship deal with Riyadh Season, which Ohashi described to WBC Boxing as Inoue “walking on a path that no one has walked on before.”

What does it all mean? If everything falls into place, December 27 could mark one of the most ambitious “national showcase” boxing events ever staged. Ten Japanese fighters, one colossal stage, and the Monster front and center—it’s less a fight card and more a cultural statement.

The monster and his army: a closer look

Naoya Inoue, who goes by the name ‘The Monster,’ is not only Japan’s best fighter, but he might also be the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now. He has a record of 27 wins and 24 knockouts, and many know him for his scary power and precise fighting style. Inoue’s destruction of Stephen Fulton and his masterclass versus Marlon Tapales made him the clear super bantamweight champion. The thought of him bringing Japanese boxing to Riyadh seems more like fate than chance.

There are a lot of combatants behind him, and each one has its own firepower. People have praised Junto Nakatani, the tall southpaw and current WBC bantamweight champion, for his technical skill and ability to knock out opponents. Kenshiro Teraji, who is commonly called “The Amazing Boy,” is also a top light flyweight and is known for his fast jab and great ring IQ. Together, these two form the backbone of Japan’s current world-title dominance.

But the interest goes beyond only the champs. Yoshiki Takei, a former kickboxer who is now a professional boxer, has gotten a lot of attention for how rapidly he has converted to the sweet science, earning highlight-reel finishes. Andy Hiraoka, on the other hand, has a smooth southpaw style and has fought in the U.S., which makes him a great representative of Japan’s future wave.

Then there are the young guns who want to eat: Yuta Sakai, Jin Sasaki, and the Tsutsumi brothers, Hayato and Reito. These names may not yet be as well-known throughout the world as Inoue or Teraji, but their presence shows that Japan wants to show off its future stars on a worldwide platform. If Riyadh keeps its promise to Ohashi, this card won’t just be about one star; it’ll be about the whole country going into the spotlight.