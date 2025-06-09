“Nervous” Manny Pacquiao Makes an Honest Confession on Son’s Boxing Debut on Undercard

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, is confident about stepping back into the ring four years after retiring. But does he share the same confidence in his son, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr., who is set to make his professional debut on the undercard of the Mario Barrios title fight on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas?

The 46-year-old was the marquee name in the Class of 2025, honored during an enshrinement ceremony at Turning Stone Casino in Verona, New York. During the event, Fight Hub TV caught up with the Filipino legend to get his thoughts on his upcoming bout—and, more importantly, how he feels about his son’s highly anticipated professional debut on the undercard.

“I think a first time in boxing that a father will fight and the son is in the undercard,” Pacquiao said. “So, I don’t know [whether] some fighters that there’s it happened like that.” However, it’s worth noting that this won’t be the first instance of a father-son duo sharing the same card. In the past, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and his son, Chavez Jr., have also fought in the same event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless, it will be a historic event nonetheless, especially for the Pacquiao family and his fans in the Philippines, as Pacquiao passes on the torch to his son. “I’m blessed because I can see my son fighting in my undercard,” he added. When asked whether he will coach his son in the last few minutes before the fight, he said, “I will watch in the dressing room in TV.”

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Pacquiao vs Ugas, Aug 21, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 21.08.2021 21:09:21, 16621698, Manny Pacquiao, Boxing, T-Mobile Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 16621698

However, this doesn’t mean Manny Pacquiao isn’t nervous about his son’s debut. “I feel nervous [for] my son, but in my fight, I don’t feel nervous,” he confessed honestly before his son’s debut. Pacquiao Jr. is currently training under his father’s legendary trainer, Freddie Roach, at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

According to BoxRec, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. holds an amateur record of 6-4 and had been waiting for the right moment to make his professional debut. Now, with his father’s return to the ring, he seems to have found the perfect opportunity. It’s unclear who the 24-year-old will fight in his first professional boxing match, but that should be revealed soon.

In the meantime, 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao has received yet another challenge for a future fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Norman Jr. calls dibs on Manny Pacquiao

As Manny Pacquiao edges closer to ending his four-year retirement with the July return against Mario Barrios, not everyone is urging the 46-year-old legend to stay on the sidelines. Rising star Brian Norman Jr. is one of the few rooting for Pacquiao’s comeback. In fact, the 24-year-old is already eyeing a potential clash.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 16: Brian Norman Jr. (C) poses with referee Tony Weeks (R) after defeating Quinton Randall in a welterweight bout on November 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“Shoot, I wanna see it,” Norman told Sean Zittel. “He’s a legend in the game. I wish the best for him.” Norman admitted Barrios has the edge due to Pacquiao’s layoff. “Manny Pacquiao been out for a while so if anything, I gotta go towards Barrios.” Still, he’s not counting the Filipino icon out. If Pacquiao shocks the world and wins, Norman wants to go next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If he wins that fight, I’m right here,” Norman declared. “Let’s make business.” It’s worth noting that Norman is set to defend his WBO title against Jin Sasaki on June 19.

That being said, it appears Manny Pacquiao is nervous about his son’s debut, as any father in the situation would be. However, he continues to remain confident about his own chances against Barrios despite concerns over the glaring 16-year age gap. Do you think Pacquiao’s son will do well in his debut?