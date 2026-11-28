Yesterday, Netflix finally released Tyson Fury’s 90-minute documentary film ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua, which required a major change. Ahead of the documentary’s release, Tyson Fury‘s wife, Paris Fury, made a startling statement in the promotional video that the British boxer has “mild schizophrenia.” The medical revelation put Fury’s fight against Joshua in limbo because official regulations prohibit fighters with mental illnesses such as schizophrenia from entering the ring. Following the uproar, Paris Fury has clarified her words.

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“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” Paris said via Netflix on Friday according to reports. “I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition, and I used the word schizophrenic. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.”

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After Paris claimed that Tyson Fury has schizophrenia, Netflix issued a separate statement in which the streaming giant confirmed that it has changed the controversial part from the documentary.

“Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch,” Netflix stated.

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This suggests that Netflix has entirely removed Paris Fury’s controversial segment from the official documentary after she retracted her earlier comments about Tyson having schizophrenia and not merely edited the segment.

However, it seems Tyson Fury’s admission of his own mental health struggles would still feature in the film.

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Zuma October 6, 2021, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 6: Speaking directly with Kate Abdo for his interview questions, Tyson Fury continues to pace the floor during the official press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for this weekend s bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE on October 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20211006_zsa_p175_019 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

In the documentary, Fury discloses that he endured a difficult time after his landmark win against Wladimir Klitschko, during which he heard voices of people trying to harm him and his family.

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He also recalled consulting a psychologist after the win, and revealed that she asked him about identifying depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. All of this would remain in the final version of the documentary.

It’s to be noted that Tyson Fury’s wife is not the only one who has talked about the British heavyweight having schizophrenia. Initially, the former champ told the Guardian that he had been “diagnosed” by a specialist with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Later, Fury’s manager Spencer Brown pushed back against Fury’s claims, saying he misspoke.

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Amid the swirling controversy, a fear of cancelation loomed over the long-awaited Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight on December 11. It took over a decade of waiting for both heavyweights to come this close to a showdown.

Paris Fury’s earlier claim that Fury had struggled with schizophrenia could have potentially jeopardized the fight because of the board’s regulatory requirements, which bar fighters with serious mental illnesses from competing. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

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Finally, the board has decided the fate of this fight following the uproar after Fury’s medical revelations took the spotlight.

The British Boxing Board of Control shares verdict on Tyson Fury’s eligibility for Anthony Joshua fight

Following the initial claim of Tyson Fury’s schizophrenia, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, Robert Smith, made it clear that the heavyweight can only fight if the doctors clear him. The board couldn’t risk allowing Fury to fight with an illness that could prove detrimental to his well-being.

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“Only one thing is certain: that Tyson will not be allowed to enter the ring unless our doctors are satisfied there is no risk to his health,” Smith said. “We are reviewing all the information about his mental condition and will come to a decision about authorising the fight in the next few days.”

Now, the BBBofC has reviewed Tyson Fury’s updated medical reports and confirmed they have given the green light to the 38-year-old to fight in Cardiff against Anthony Joshua.

“Fury cleared last night. All up-to-date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning,” Robert Smith told Sky Sports.

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The update means Tyson Fury is finally cleared to make the walk against Anthony Joshua next month in one of the biggest heavyweight fights of this year.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Fury’s mental health develops further or settles down as the fight date nears.