Next Opponent for Usyk vs. Dubois Winner Emerges After Major IBF Decision

The highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is just weeks away, set to take place on July 19th at Wembley Stadium in England, live on DAZN. The undisputed showdown has high stakes—but here’s the thing: The outcome might already be a foregone conclusion. So, what exactly is the fate of this blockbuster clash?

Well, the IBF has ordered a title eliminator fight between Frank Sanchez and Efe Ajagba. This means the winner of the Sanchez-Ajagba fight will become the mandatory challenger for whoever wins the matchup, thereby winning the IBF belt. It’s worth noting that heavyweight Derek Chisora was previously named as the mandatory challenger for Dubois’ IBF title.

However, his position as the mandatory became unclear when the IBF initially ordered Sanchez to fight Filip Hrgovic in an eliminator in April. Hrgovic is now focused on fighting David Adeleye on the undercard of Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte, which will unfold on August 16. This seems to have opened the doors for Ajagba to seek vengeance as a replacement. Back in October 2021, Sanchez dropped Ajagba in round seven en route to a unanimous decision win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Before Usyk Vs Dubois Boxing Fight Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk during the press conference before the boxing fight for the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO belts between Oleksandr Usyk UKR vs Daniel Dubois GBR in Wroclaw, Poland, August 24, 2023. Wroclaw Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAndrzejxIwanczukx originalFilename:iwanczuk-presscon230824_npUsx.jpg

AD

It’s also worth noting that Sanchez has the same trainer as the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, Eddy Reynoso. This could mean Sanchez vs. Ajagba lands on the undercard of Canelo’s mega fight against two-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford. Regardless, it’s likely that Oleksandr Usyk, who is 38 years old, will retire after the Dubois fight.

So, if Oleksandr Usyk wins the fight and vacates the IBF title for retirement, whoever wins the Sanchez vs. Ajagba fight could get elevated to full champion if the IBF deems it fit. Sanchez’s co-manager, Mike Borao, seems to have the same idea. “Usyk has accomplished everything there is to accomplish,” Borao told Sky Sports.

“I can envision him retiring after his next fight with Dubois, making this IBF eliminator majorly significant. Frank was injured in his sole loss. He is healthy and will become the first Cuban heavyweight champion.” Sanchez had undergone a knee surgery after suffering his only defeat at the hands of Agit Kabayel. He is fully fit now, so can he repeat history by beating Ajagba?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Frank Sanchez is eager to impress His Excellency Turki Alalshikh

Sanchez isn’t sure his fight with Ajagba will land on Canelo-Crawford’s undercard, but he would consider the fight to be “even more special” if it did. Another reason he wants to be on the undercard is to impress His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who puts on the biggest fights out there. “Ajagba has improved as a fighter. It will not be easy, but when I am healthy, I can beat anyone in the world,” said Sanchez.

via Imago September 13, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 61-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico weighed in at a thin-looking 166.8 while the challenger EDGAR BERLANGA 22-0-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY came in at 167.7 both fighters ready for their headliner tomorrow night boxing fight on PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240913_zsp_o117_019 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

He claims to fend off anyone trying to take the IBF No.1 spot away from him, so he can correct the disappointment he caused HE Turki Alalshikh previously. “Turki has elevated the sport and given me big opportunities. The last time I disappointed him because of injury, that won’t happen again,” he said. The highly sought-after undercard for Canelo-Crawford hasn’t been completely filled yet, with major fights expected to be included.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, even though Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois have yet to settle their rivalry, it seems the path ahead is already being paved—at least for the eventual winner. The title eliminator is in the works, setting the stage for their next challenge. The only question now is: who will emerge victorious and take that next step?