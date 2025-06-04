Allen Iverson and Michael Vick’s Virginia Legacy Fuels Hometown Boxing Champ Just Days Before Title Fight

As one of the most iconic NBA players, Allen Iverson isn’t someone who would shy away from supporting athletes from his hometown. Remember Norfolk State’s Spring Game? Iverson was right there, cheering in the stands. “It’s a beautiful feeling just to be out here and see all the people out here…This is my thing. I want to be a part of this. I want to have a lot to do with this,” he had said. In fact, it has become a tradition for Iverson to show support and help any young star from Virginia. However, he never does it alone. Alongside him is always one person, his old friend, Michael Vick, the quarterback who revolutionized the dual-threat quarterback style. So how could they leave alone the newly crowned WBO lightweight champion, Keyshawn Davis, who won the first major world title for Virginia since Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker in 1997?

Recently, the 26-year-old boxer sat down with Andre Ward on his All The Smoke podcast. The duo had an hour-long conversation diving deep into Davis’s career. As the conversation moved forward, Ward mentioned how a few weeks ago, Allen Iverson and Davis were present at Norfolk State University to show support to Michael Vick in his first game as head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans. The former world champion praised the camaraderie between the hometown boys.

Without missing a beat, Keyshawn Davis hailed the two legends, claiming that the duo is always present for youngsters in Virginia. They always reach out to him during the tough moments and are a constant presence. “Amazing. AI, like you said, a legend, Michael Vick as well, you know. He reached out, both of them reached out before I fought Lemos. The day of the fight, I’m on the phone three-way with them, we just out there chopping it up, vibing, talking,” he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke Fight (@atsfight) Expand Post

The 26-year-old puncher further revealed that the duo stays in touch even after the fight. He has made a relationship with the two, especially Iverson, who constantly spends time with him. “They support real, genuine, nothing fake around it. You know what I’m saying, and just like me, how I just come off and say what’s on my mind, those two guys right there do the same thing, you know. They understand me, you know, so real support for them two guys,” he concluded.

The trio of Vick, Davis, and Iverson is consistently working to elevate the sporting culture of Virginia. So, when Ookie clinched his debut victory as head coach, it was a triumph shared by all three, especially Allen Iverson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen Iverson’s redemption arc

As Vick and Norfolk State Spartans put on a clinic to win their first Spring game last month, it was a joyous moment in Virginia. Alongside Iverson and Davis, NFL quarterback Tyrone Taylor was also in attendance.

After the match, an emotional Allen Iverson stated, “It’s a beautiful feeling to be out here, all the people out here embracing Mike and what he’s trying to do for Norfolk State. I’m here, like this is my thing. I want to be a part of this. I want a lot to do with this,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the 1996 first overall draft pick is thriving in his new role, things weren’t always like this. Despite earning over $200 million, Iverson struggled financially post-retirement and filed for bankruptcy in 2012. However, with time, he grew and acknowledged his past limitations and is constantly learning from them.

His second inning is all about promoting sport and not letting the youth make the same mistakes. With both he and Vick pouring effort into the local sports scene, their impact is undeniable. Plus, with Keyshawn Davis shining as a testament to their influence, they can stand tall with pride. Do leave your thoughts on Allen Iverson and Michael Vick’s influence in the Virginia sports community down below.