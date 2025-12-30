Nigerian Prince and President Send Public Messages to Anthony Joshua After Car Crash

Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car accident on Monday. He was traveling to meet a relative for New Year’s celebrations in Lagos, Nigeria, alongside his friends/team members Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele. Unfortunately, however, the Nigerian descendant met with a serious accident on a major expressway in Ogun State, near Lagos.

In the horrific accident, both Ghami and Ayodele have lost their lives, while Joshua and the driver of the car survived with injuries. The Brit currently remains in a hospital for treatment and observation. Since then, local authorities have claimed that the Lexus SUV Joshua was riding in tried to overtake but lost control and crashed into a truck parked nearby. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Prince and President have issued statements on the matter.

Anthony Joshua was traveling on the deadliest highway

“AJ, I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries,” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote on X while sharing an image of himself with Anthony Joshua. “This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season.”

“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident,” he added. “As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride. In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.”

“I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed,” he concluded. In a prior statement, Tinubu claimed he had spoken to Anthony Joshua personally to convey his sadness and wish him a quick and complete recovery.

It’s worth noting that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is known as one of Nigeria’s deadliest roads, especially during this time of the year. Nigerians living abroad often visit the country for celebrations, which causes severe traffic and escalates the risks of accidents. Joshua himself has roots in Sagamu, a town in the area, which is very close to the crash site.

Joshua’s family is quite well known in the town as well, and he has an ancestry in the area across several generations. Regardless, the President of the country wasn’t the only one to share a statement after the crash.

Prince Dapo Abiodun provides a positive update

After the accident, Prince Dapo claimed that both surviving passengers were “promptly evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos.” After conducting thorough tests, doctors have confirmed that Joshua and the driver aren’t in any immediate danger, Dapo claimed.

“A full medical team has been constituted and will continue to monitor them closely,” he added. “We can also confirm that Anthony Joshua is conscious and has been in contact with his family.” According to reports, Joshua’s relatives were shocked to learn about the boxer’s crash and are hoping for a speedy recovery.

That being said, the country of Nigeria appears to be in complete shock, as one of the biggest names to have come out of the country nearly lost his life. What do you make of the situation?