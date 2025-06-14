Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Nishant Dev might be one of the hottest prospects in boxing right now. After making a successful debut earlier this year, the Indian light middleweight boxer has the chance to feature on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, that is, if he overcomes his next challenge. While His Excellency has already sent an invitation to the 24-year-old Olympian, he has the chance to impress Dana White on June 14th when he faces Josue Silva on Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. undercard at Madison Square Garden Theater.

Talking about Silva, he is not going to make it easy for Dev. After two consecutive losses, the 32-year-old would love to get back in winning ways. What better stage than before a roaring crowd of 5,600 in NYC? As both stars try to cement their names on the boxing landscape, let’s check how they measure up against each other in the upcoming six-round contest.

Predicting Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva: Who Has Better Stats and Record?

Nishant Dev turned pro after a tough quarter-final defeat in the 71kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite the loss, his efforts were enough to impress Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn, who immediately signed the Karnal native. Though Dev has just one professional fight under his belt, his stunning first-round knockout of Alton Wiggins, flooring him twice, showcased his immense potential.

On the other hand, Josue Silva is clearly the more experienced of the two, with a 3-2 record. While the California-born boxer made his debut in 2018, his career has been rather sporadic. Following two bouts in 2018, he took a four-year break, returning in 2022. After another two fights, he stepped away for almost three years, only to come back in April 2025, suffering a defeat.

Nishant Dev is currently riding a wave heading into the event. However, Josue Silva possesses more experience and has endured the sting of defeat, an experience Nishant Dev has not yet encountered. So, predicting the outcome of this fight solely based on the statistics proves to be quite challenging. Let’s dive deeper.

Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva: Height, Weight, Reach Comparison, and More

In sheer physical terms, Dev holds the clear advantage over Silva, standing at 6 feet 1 inch, or 185 centimeters, almost 2 inches taller than the American, who comes in at 5 feet 9 inches, or 175 centimeters. While their exact reach has not been specified yet, it won’t be wrong to guess that Dev holds the advantage here as well, given the difference in height.

However, during the official weigh-in, it was Silva who had the slight advantage, tipping the scale at 155.2 lbs (70.4kg). On the other hand, the 24-year-old recorded an official weight of 154.4 lbs (70 kg). Nishant Dev is the clear favorite going into the fight with odds of -8000, giving him 99% chances of winning. On the other hand, Silva winning will be a huge upset as he sits with odds of +1600 or just a 1% chance of winning.

The Indian southpaw can easily control the bout with his aggressive punching combined with his speed, precision, and elite distance control. Despite being 6 feet, his agile footwork allows him to adapt to any situation. On the other hand, Josue Silva depends on a high-volume, relentless punching style, but his lack of knockout power is evident, with only one KO in his record.

Nishant Dev will aim to outpace the 32-year-old in the opening rounds, leveraging his speed to outmaneuver Silva while seeking a knockout blow, as he did in his debut. Barring any surprises, this approach should prove successful again.

Our Prediction: Nishant Dev wins by a knockout.

