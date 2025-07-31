“No One to Blame But…” – Mayweather Reacts to Gervonta Davis’ Retirement Reports

When whispers began circulating that Gervonta Davis might be walking away from boxing, the timing seemed inevitable: after a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March and a fresh arrest for alleged domestic violence on July 11 in Florida, observers started asking whether the charismatic WBA lightweight champion was nearing the end. Then came the update from an IBHOF elector. On July 29, boxing insider Rick Glaser revealed, “From several very reliable sources, Baltimore’s finest Tank Davis is retiring, won’t fight again, is what he’s telling those close to him… Tank’s supposedly fed up with Boxing. Tank’s retired till his money runs low.” But as lines were drawn and narratives spun, others close to Tank were quick to push back, including one from the Floyd Mayweather camp.

Speaking directly on The Mayweather Channel, Jeff Mayweather, uncle of the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr., firmly asserted that the reports lacked real weight unless they came straight from the Baltimore native himself. “I don’t think that Tank is retired… I did hear him say he was retiring but I don’t think that he’s retiring,” he said, pointing to the importance of hearing such declarations on camera—and not filtered through third parties. He added, “When Tank says ‘I’m done,’ let it be on camera for everybody to see and not everyone else acting like they know—because they don’t know.”

The former IBO super‑featherweight champion doubled down with perspective on Tank’s career longevity: “He’s still young enough to fight for at least another five years, maybe even more if he wants to,” Jeff Mayweather said. Yet, the Mayweather uncle cautioned that Gervonta Davis’ struggles outside the ring could be draining him, remarking, “With all these interruptions of the trouble he gets himself into… I’m sure he’s probably more tired of that than anything, but he don’t have no one to blame but himself.”

The WBA lightweight titleholder hasn’t made an official public statement yet. Though with a Lamont Roach Jr rematch looming, many expect him to return despite the off-court interruptions. However, one former champion thinks he’s all but done.

Tim Bradley delivers stinging criticism of Gervonta Davis

Former world champion and current analyst Tim Bradley has led the charge, bluntly stating in an interview with Fight Hub TV: “Tank is finished. He’s already mentally hung up the gloves.” Bradley didn’t stop there. Pointing to the 30-year-old’s sluggish showing against Lamont Roach Jr. in March, he argued that the Baltimore native has lost the hunger that once defined him: “He’s thinking about something else. He doesn’t want to know about boxing anymore.” This disconnection, according to Bradley, is why Tank is leaning toward spectacle‑driven clashes—like facing Jake Paul or even a retired Manny Pacquiao—rather than dangerous, active champions such as Shakur Stevenson.

But in a twist, Bradley insists even those so‑called “easier” options could backfire. Speaking again to Fight Hub TV, the ex‑welterweight king warned: “If he gets in that ring and he ain’t all the way focused, bro, he gonna get beat by Manny Pacquiao. If they’re gonna do it, he’s gonna get beat by Manny Pacquiao if he ain’t all the way focused in the ring, seriously.” Having shared the ring with the Filipino icon himself, Bradley emphasized Pacquiao’s “stunning” punching power, suggesting that despite being 46, the eight‑division legend remains dangerous enough to humble a distracted Tank Davis.

The criticism circles back to one haunting theme: legacy. But with experts like Bradley declaring, “Tank is mentally out,” and fans questioning his refusal to face Shakur Stevenson, the question becomes whether Gervonta Davis still desires greatness—or if he’s content to cash out.