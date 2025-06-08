“Off Focus” Keyshawn Davis Gets Blunt Message From Claressa Shields After Weight Miss Fiasco

Keyshawn Davis continues to dominate headlines for all the wrong reasons following a major mishap last Friday. The Norfolk native was set to defend his WBO lightweight title for the first time against Edwin De Los Santos. However, the highly anticipated bout was scrapped before the fighters even stepped into the ring.

‘The Businessman’ tipped the scales at 139.3 pounds—4.3 pounds over the 135-pound limit—automatically disqualifying himself from retaining the title. While negotiations were attempted to salvage the bout by modifying the weight terms and increasing De Los Santos’ purse, both camps ultimately failed to reach an agreement. And?

As a result, the fight was pulled from the main card, and Keyshawn Davis was stripped of his WBO belt. Now, three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields has chimed in with a blunt message for Davis. “It stresses me out,” Shields said, speaking to Fight Hub TV. “It stresses me out for Keyshawn because he’s so hungry, he’s so ambitious. He just wants to win, and he wants to fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago November 19 2016 Las Vegas Nevada T-Mobile Arena Fight Night Action Claressa Shields Franchon Crews Dezurn Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx F55I8719

Shields claimed she was looking forward to watching Keyshawn fight, but pointed out that a boxing match truly begins with the battle to make weight. “I’m hoping that he learns from this and… he just calmed down just a little bit and he comes back better and stronger and take it seriously,” she said. Shields added that the trash talk and the buildup of the fight can sometimes distract a boxer from what boxing is really about.

“But stay inside that box, and inside that box is… drinking your water, eating your food, running, everything. Boxing is in that box, and you have to keep it separate from everything else. And I think that he put some other things in the box, and I think he just got off focus just a little bit,” Shields concluded.

Meanwhile, Terence Crawford has also chimed in with his opinion on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terence Crawford joins Claressa Shields after Keyshawn Davis’ weight miss

After Claressa Shields spoke her mind on Davis’ massive weight miss, Terence Crawford shared his thoughts on the incident. Despite the widespread criticism Keyshawn Davis is facing for missing weight, Crawford, who has a close relationship with Davis, seemed to understand what may have happened that caused the situation.

via Imago Boxen: 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09.12.2024 Terence Crawford *** Boxing 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09 12 2024 Terence Crawford

“He said he outgrew the weight. Nobody knows his body. It’s time to move up,” Crawford said, suggesting that Davis’ days at lightweight might be over. Reflecting on his own career, Crawford added, “Yeah, 45, 40, 47. That’s why I moved up. All the weight classes, my last fight in the division was hectic… I made weight, though.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, it appears Claressa Shields was disappointed after Keyshawn Davis missed weight for his fight. Meanwhile, Terence Crawford seems to think Davis’ days in lightweight have come to an end. What do you think about it?