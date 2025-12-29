Official Scorecards Reveal Truth Behind Jake Paul’s Performance Against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul bit off more than he could chew by taking on Anthony Joshua. But although he got his jaw broken by the former Olympic and heavyweight champion, the YouTuber-turned-boxer made it all the way to the sixth round. So, some boxing fans may believe that Paul did a great job hanging in there against the cream of the crop level competition.

However, the story appears to be vastly different, and without a shadow of a doubt, pretty one-sided. Jake Paul may have made it to the sixth round of their eight-round scrap, but the official scorecard is in, and it claims that the YouTuber-turned-boxer was on his way to a pretty lopsided defeat.

The winner of Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul was never in doubt

The Florida Athletic Commission shared the Paul vs Joshua fight scorecard showing the round-by-round details, as reported by MMA Fighting. The three judges who scored the fight were David Sutherland, Michael Tate, and Steve Weisfeld, and as expected, all three judges awarded every round to Anthony Joshua. Moreover, the Englishman was so dominant in the fight that he won the fifth round with a 10-7 score.

That was the round when the cracks started to show in Jake Paul, as he got knocked down multiple times with Anthony Joshua‘s powerful strikes. Remember, this is the same man who knocked out Francis Ngannou cold after he came into the fight with a close decision loss to Tyson Fury. Moreover, in the sixth round, Joshua scored a knockout and had him with a 10-7 win.

However, as we all know, the former champion did not need the judges’ approval. He trapped Jake Paul in the corner of the ring and delivered a jawbreaker, which led to the YouTuber star inserting titanium plates in his jaw and removing some of his teeth.

Jake Paul’s first real challenge saw him crumble, and many people in the fight community have their opinions regarding his performance. For MMA legend Chael Sonnen, the only thing Paul was trying to do the entire fight was survive.

UFC legend claims Paul vs Joshua was a fight for survival

“That was not a boxing match,” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. Some fans may wonder if ‘The American Gangster’ is referring to those claims about Jake Paul’s fight being rigged. But that’s not what he meant by that. What he meant was that Paul was the most comfortable standing opposite Anthony Joshua, compared to his previous bouts. And that led him to go into survival mode while trying to find a puncher’s chance.

“Jake Paul had a very healthy fear for his life while he was in there. He was running away; he was trying to get distance. Then he was trying to step in to win this contest, then he was trying to get out of the way so that he doesn’t get hurt again,” Sonnen added. “He was fighting. He’s gotta go forward, so now he’s clinching him… dropping down to his knees… Jake was fighting for his survival.”

Despite the loss, Jake Paul has promised to return to action, even calling out Francis Ngannou for a fight, while others advised against it. The former UFC champion has refused the offer, but who knows? Maybe a big purse changes his mind. Regardless, let us know what you think about the scorecard in the comments section below.