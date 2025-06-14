Oleksandr Usyk Confirms the First Thing He Will Do After Daniel Dubois Rematch

On December 21, 2024, Daniel Dubois interrupted Oleksandr Usyk’s celebration after his victory over Tyson Fury, demanding a rematch. Now, seven months later, on July 19th, the clash will finally happen, and guess what, this time, the Ukrainian won’t let anyone spoil his party.

On Thursday, Queensbury Promotion posted a video on its Instagram page featuring the unified heavyweight champion in a joyous mood. The video started with Usyk saying, “Maybe we’ll go pub, drink Guinness,” revealing his July 19th plan after the fight. This is not the first time that Oleksandr Usyk has mentioned drinking beer as his post-fight tradition. Even after his historic victory against Fury in 2021, he invited the Brit to have a beer with him.

The interviewer probed further and asked, “So after Daniel Dubois’ fight, you’d have a Guinness straight away?” Well, he was not going to get a no from Usyk as the boxer revealed, “Of course, big glasses, not small. Two liters.”

The Cat animatedly gestured to show the size of the glass, exaggerating comically with his hands. “Yeah, like this and a big glass. Like this, with this hand and like this. Come on. Marvellous,” he stated. His enthusiasm lit up the room, drawing chuckles from everyone nearby.

Although Oleksandr Usyk is gearing up for a triumphant celebration, defeating Daniel Dubois this time will be no simple task. This isn’t the same Dubois he outpointed in 2023. Many fans argue that even that win hinged on a debated low blow, and promoter Frank Warren insists the rematch will tell a different story.

Oleksandr Usyk warned by his promoter

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Warren, who promotes both Dubois and Usyk, gave his take on the match. The promoter referred to Dynamite’s growth in the past few years, claiming it will be a completely different fight. “Well, I’m going to go with what Usyk’s manager said, Egis [Klimas] came out, he said, this time we’re not fighting Daniel the boy. We’re fighting Daniel the man. And I think that’s the difference,” he said.

Back in 2023, Dubois was just 25 with 21 fights in his resume. Since the loss, he has completely turned his game around with 3 dominant victories on the trot. “Since that Usyk fight, which he was an underdog going into, and he showed that his punch power hurt Usyk. Daniel had to grow up after that, and he did grow up. And he’s had three magnificent wins since, winning against each one of them in [Jarrell] Baby Miller as an underdog,” Warren added.

Warren advised Oleksandr Usyk to be wary of Dubois’ destructive power, which can finish a match instantly. “No matter how late it is, if he catches you, you go,” the promoter stated. The Queensbury honcho also noted how, after the Usyk loss, Dubois has transformed his mindset. He now fearlessly embraces high-stakes bouts, taking on formidable opponents like Filip Hrgović and Anthony Joshua that others avoided.

In the end, Warren tipped his hat towards Dubois, stating, “If he [Daniel Dubois] catches him [Oleksandr Usyk] he’ll knock him out. He’s a massive puncher. You only got to look at what he’s done.” Well, it is not a daily occurrence that Oleksandr Usyk enters a fight as an underdog. And though he is not the clear underdog even on this occasion, the consensus is divided.

So, Oleksandr Usyk better not sleep on the 27-year-old this time and has to bring his absolute best. After all, it’s not only that post-fight pint of Guinness is on the line, but the undisputed crown as well. Who do you have in this mega fight? Let us know your thoughts down below.