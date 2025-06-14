Oleksandr Usyk Demands Contract From Dana White for Future UFC “World Champion”

Boxing’s reigning three-belt heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, is set to make another run at undisputed status when he faces IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. In preparation for the high-profile bout, Usyk has been training with Yaroslav Amosov, a former two-time Bellator champion. The 28-1 Ukrainian welterweight is currently a free agent, actively seeking a contract with MMA’s premier organization, the UFC. And now, Oleksandr Usyk has been vocal in backing Amosov’s potential.

After Amosov returned to action with a first-round submission victory at Cage Fury FC 140 in March, Oleksandr Usyk led the fan praise and has since used his platform to push for a UFC deal on his teammate’s behalf. In a video shared on Instagram, the 38-year-old is seen sparring with Amosov, and urging Dana White on a little something. “Hey guys, we change experience for World champion from Bellator, Yaroslav Amosov. This is future world champion UFC Dana [White], please, send contract, bro. I serious,” Oleksandr Usyk said in the clip. Boxing Orbit later reshared the clip with the caption: “Oleksandr Usyk sparring Ukrainian MMA welterweight Yaroslav Amosov 🤝,” amplifying the message to MMA and boxing fans alike.

And in case you’re unfamiliar with Yaroslav Amosov, the Ukrainian fighter made a name for himself in 2016 by capturing the vacant Tech-Krep FC welterweight title after defeating Croatian standout Roberto Soldić. But he didn’t stop there. Amosov successfully defended the belt twice in 2017, finishing both Diogo Cavalcanti and Nathan Oliveira via first-round submissions. With a dominant undefeated streak of 19 wins, only two of which went the distance, Bellator snapped him up in November 2017, recognizing his immense potential.

Amosov ultimately made his Bellator debut on July 13, 2018, at Bellator 202, where he scored a unanimous decision win over veteran Gerald Harris. The Ukrainian continued his winning streak by defeating Erick Silva via unanimous decision at Bellator 216 on February 16, 2019. Since then, he’s steadily climbed the ranks of Bellator’s welterweight division, building a reputation as one of the most complete fighters outside the UFC.

Now boasting an impressive 28-1-0 professional record, Amosov most recently secured a win over Curtis Millender via anaconda choke on March 14. With a résumé like that, he’s a highly marketable fighter, one who could certainly boost UFC’s roster and revenue. But Amosov isn’t the only one looking toward a future in MMA. Oleksandr Usyk himself appears to be eyeing a crossover bout, further fueling speculation about what’s next for both Ukrainian stars.

Jake Paul calls out Oleksandr Usyk for MMA showdown

Earlier this year, Oleksandr Usyk stirred up buzz by entertaining the idea of stepping into MMA, even calling out UFC star Alex Pereira for a crossover bout. Adding fuel to the speculation, a member of Usyk’s team later revealed that the Ukrainian heavyweight would also be open to facing Jake Paul in an MMA fight.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has since acknowledged the possibility, saying it’s something he’ll seriously consider after his June 28 bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. “That’s something I’m super, super interested in, and I think it would be a very, very big spectacle,” the 28-year-old said last month when asked about a potential MMA debut. “Nate Diaz is still ducking, but we would need to find the right opponent. [Oleksandr] Usyk, maybe.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Oleksandr Usyk watches the boxing at The O2 Arena on July 27, 2024 in London, England.

And now, Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, recently elaborated on the idea during an interview with Sky Sports. According to Bidarian, “Jake is crazy enough to do it for sure. Usyk’s side seems very interested in it. So it’s just about lining up the timing, and I think eventually it’s something that will happen.” With both sides showing interest, the prospect of a Paul vs. Usyk MMA showdown could become one of the biggest spectacles in crossover combat sports, especially given their drawing power and contrasting styles.

However, not everyone is taking the idea seriously. Tony Bellew, a former opponent of Usyk and ex-cruiserweight world champion, recently weighed in during an interview with BetIdeas. “The world has gone absolute[ly] nuts,” said Bellew, who retired after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2018. He questioned Paul’s intentions, suggesting the 28-year-old may be looking to avoid legitimate threats in the boxing ring. “I think Jake Paul has just started to realize that he has no chance in the boxing ring against anyone who is probably a decent fighter. So he’s trying to switch up codes, get Usyk in [MMA].”

Still, Bellew did admit that Jake Paul might not be entering unfamiliar territory. Why? Because Jake Paul has a legitimate wrestling background, having competed at the state and Division 1 level during his school days in Ohio, one of the most competitive wrestling states in the U.S. Bellew acknowledged that this could play a key role if the bout hits the mat. “He’s got a background in wrestling behind, wrestled at school and a college wrestler. So he’d have a huge advantage on the ground when he gets someone down,” Bellew said. With that said, do you think Oleksandr Usyk would seriously consider facing Jake Paul before he retires?