Oleksandr Usyk Faces Shock Callout From Boxer Who Ended 26-Year Drought, Amid WBO Commitment

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is weighing his next move, while the list of contenders eager for a shot at his title continues to grow. However, his team is in no hurry—and rightly so. The undefeated Ukrainian star has earned the luxury of “choosing his own path.” Earlier, Usyk last showcased his dominance in July at Wembley Stadium, where he stopped Daniel Dubois with a fifth-round knockout, reinforcing his mastery in the ring.

Now, holding a perfect 24-0 record, Oleksandr Usyk has secured an extension to negotiate his mandatory WBO title defense against Joseph Parker, who, as of now, remains sidelined due to an injury suffered in his bout with Dubois. Meanwhile, team director Serhii Lapin stressed that the champion will take his time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ike Ibeabuchi demands title fight against Oleksandr Usyk

“The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover… ultimately, simply to rest and spend time with his family,” Lapin said. Indeed, Oleksandr Usyk’s journey has been extraordinary—from Olympic gold medalist to dominating the European circuits, and ultimately shaking up the global boxing landscape by facing elite names like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder. ‘The Cat’ also etched his name in history as the first male boxer to become a three-time undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Amid the current lull in the heavyweight division, a surprising challenger has emerged. Veteran Nigerian fighter Ike Ibeabuchi, 52, who made a remarkable return to boxing after a 26-year hiatus, has now publicly called out Oleksandr Usyk, setting the stage for a potentially historic showdown. Once a rising force in the heavyweight ranks, Ibeabuchi now aims to surpass George Foreman as the oldest heavyweight competitor. In a recent interview with Boxing News Online, he declared, “I want to fight Usyk for the championship. I’m 21-0, 16 KOs. Why can’t he fight me?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing News (@boxingnewsonline) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

However, Ibeabuchi’s promising boxing career was derailed abruptly due to a series of legal and mental health challenges. In 1999, Las Vegas authorities arrested him after he took a 21-year-old escort hostage. Following the incident, multiple assault allegations emerged, and doctors deemed him incompetent to stand trial because of bipolar disorder, administering forced medication.

Nevertheless, after decades away from the sport, Ibeabuchi returned to the ring in August 2025. At age 52, he defeated 40-year-old Idris Afinni in Lagos, Nigeria, by retirement in the third round, proving the veteran still possesses the fire to compete at a high level.

Usyk announces shortlist of three fighters for his farewell fight

Born in Simferopol during the USSR era, Oleksandr Usyk’s rise to the pinnacle of boxing is nothing short of extraordinary. A string of accomplishments marks his career, beginning with his amateur success, where he claimed heavyweight gold. In the professional ranks, Oleksandr Usyk boasts an impressive 35-0 record, establishing himself as one of the sport’s elite.

The Ukrainian superstar made history by winning the World Boxing Super Series, becoming Ukraine’s first undisputed champion. He famously captured the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles by defeating Anthony Joshua. In May, Oleksandr Usyk added Tyson Fury’s WBC title to his collection, and his victory over Daniel Dubois allowed him to match Muhammad Ali’s historic achievement, becoming a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and the first to hold all four major belts simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now 38 and contemplating retirement, Oleksandr Usyk and his team are meticulously plotting his final fights. Team director Sergey Lapin told the press, “The team is currently working on the next fight. We’re exploring several options, focusing on those that make sense both in sporting terms and for audience engagement. Almost every fighter has called out Jake Paul, but our approach is different. For us, it’s about MMA—something non-standard, which is where its real appeal lies. We’re not talking about a boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk—no disrespect to Jake—but in MMA, the playing field is more even.”

Consequently, the comments have sparked speculation about Oleksandr Usyk’s potential final fight. Moreover, and perhaps more provocatively, could a crossover MMA bout against Jake Paul captivate fans and deliver the kind of spectacle audiences crave? Ultimately, only time will tell how the champion shapes the closing chapter of his storied career.