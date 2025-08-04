Oleksandr Usyk Handpicked by Zelenskyy for New Job Amid Boxing Retirement Reports

Oleksandr Usyk is a true patriot — he has not only fought world champions while representing his country on the world stage, but he has also served in the ongoing conflict with Russia. After defeating Anthony Joshua in 2021, Usyk dedicated his win to Ukraine. In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country. Usyk was in London during this time, but immediately flew to Warsaw and reached Kyiv to join a territorial defense battalion to defend his homeland.

As he served for his country at the time, fellow Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko persuaded Usyk to return to boxing, as it could raise more awareness and support for the country. Even after his rematch win over Joshua, Usyk dedicated the win to his country, its military, and his family, reflecting his ongoing emotional connection during the war. Throughout all this, Usyk and the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, interacted on several occasions. Zelenskyy even brought Usyk’s belt to a meeting with US President Donald Trump in March. And now, they met again.

Zelenskyy shared an image of their meeting on X earlier today, writing, “Today, we all strive to make Ukraine’s voice strong and influential in the world, so that as many people as possible around the globe know the story of Ukraine’s fight for life.” He explained that this will become possible when Ukrainian legends join the cause to support efforts from the country’s politicians and diplomats.

And Zelenskyy knows the right person for the job—Oleksandr Usyk. “One of them is our undisputed world champion, Oleksandr Usyk,” he wrote. He further added that they discussed how Usyk can help get the job done.

“During our meeting, we spoke precisely about this — how to strengthen our positions, particularly in the United States; how to ensure the world does not forget Russia’s crimes; how to keep reminding everyone of the daily trials faced by the Ukrainian people and of the courage that Ukrainians have shown over more than 1,256 days of the war.” They also emphasized the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles among the nation’s youth, while actively encouraging and supporting children engaged in sports. “We are working together—for Ukraine, for freedom, for peace,” he concluded.

Interestingly, this was followed by Usyk’s former promoter making a shocking statement about Usyk’s boxing career.

Alexander Krassyuk doesn’t see Oleksandr Usyk boxing anymore

Alexander Krassyuk, who announced his separation from Oleksandr Usyk on social media, days after Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois in a rematch, has some bad news for fans and Joseph Parker. He suggests that the reigning undisputed heavyweight champion may have already laced up his gloves for the final time.

“I don’t see him fighting anymore, at least in boxing. He has proved it all—there’s nothing more to gain,” Krassyuk said in a conversation with World Boxing News. Even though the WBO has named Parker as a mandatory challenger, Parker’s team claims there have been no negotiations from Usyk’s camp.

While Tyson Fury was pushing for a trilogy bout, Krassyuk took a jab at the Brit, saying, “For sure, there’re going to be some dossers around pushing him to the ring again.” Interestingly, Fury recently walked back his claims about a return to the ring for a trilogy with Usyk. For now, Usyk’s next move remains unclear.

