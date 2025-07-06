Oleksandr Usyk Issues Blunt Verdict as Daniel Dubois Faces ‘Quitter’ Label

It’s been exactly 1 year, 10 months, and 9 days since Daniel Dubois suffered his second career defeat at the hands of Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk. Now, the two heavyweights are set for a high-stakes rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium, where Usyk will defend his WBC, WBO, and WBA world heavyweight titles against Dubois, who now holds the IBF crown. Speaking to Sky Sports, Dubois promised fireworks. “Fireworks, it’s going to be bombs away on the night.” As the 27-year-old is riding a wave of momentum after impressive wins over Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, and Jarrell Miller since his stoppage loss to Usyk in 2023, he believes he’s ready to become the new world No. 1. But can he?

Just hours ago, DAZN Boxing shared a fresh video on YouTube featuring former world champion Carl Frampton interviewing Oleksandr Usyk ahead of the rematch for the undisputed heavyweight championship. While discussing Dubois, Usyk offered respectful praise: “I think Daniel is a good athlete. A good boxer, have good skills. Daniel last three fights, great win. [Jarrell] Miller, [Filip] Hrgovic, Anthony Joshua. He is a great fighter.”

During the interview, the reporter acknowledged Daniel Dubois’ impressive comeback since his first loss to Oleksandr Usyk, asking, “I think after his fight against you, the run after that has been very, very good. Do you think he is a better fighter now? Then he was the first time he fought?” Usyk replied thoughtfully, “Maybe, yeah. Because a lot of years 2/3, yeah. Now I think Daniel grow like a boxer, like a man.”

via Getty

The conversation took a more pointed turn when the reporter brought up Dubois’ past criticisms. “People have labeled him and called him a quitter,” the reporter noted. “They seen what happened in the [Joe] Joyce fight, even against you. He finished the fight on his knee. Does he have a weakness?” While maintaining his usual respectful tone, the 38-year-old didn’t shy away from addressing the matter. “A little bit, yes,” he admitted. “Because maybe it’s a younger guy. Maybe I don’t know, but Daniel a little bit afraid I am too, but my afraid is different.”

Although The Cat has remained undefeated since turning professional in 2013, four years before Dubois entered the pro ranks, his subtle remarks suggest he sees Dubois as vulnerable, perhaps even mentally fragile. But ‘Dynamite’ Dubois? He’s clearly preparing a different script for July 19.

Daniel Dubois unveils blueprint to beat Oleksandr Usyk

As ‘Dynamite’ Dubois looks to continue his momentum with a high-stakes rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, trying to do what no one has yet managed, Dubois remains adamant that their first bout in Stadion Wrocław, Poland, didn’t end fairly. He has consistently maintained that he was “robbed” of victory, pointing to a controversial body shot that was ruled a low blow as the turning point. “I thought it landed. We worked on that shot for a long time in camp. I feel like they robbed me,” Dubois told Carl Frampton.

Now, as the rematch looms, the 22-2 boxer has made his game plan crystal clear. More aggression, more bodywork, and relentless pressure. “This time I’ve got to throw the kitchen sink at him, land everywhere,” he declared. Confident in his evolution since their last encounter, Dubois added, “I’m a better fighter now—more improved, better conditioned.” Moreover, with back-to-back knockout wins, Dubois believes he’s never been more prepared.

Should Dubois pull off the upset, he would become the first English undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, a historic milestone. But as Mike Tyson once famously said, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. That said, the question now is: can Daniel Dubois stay composed under pressure and execute his plan? Or will Oleksandr Usyk remain undefeated and cement his name in boxing history as the only two-time undisputed heavyweight champion? What do you think?