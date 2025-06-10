Oleksandr Usyk Issues One Final Warning for Daniel Dubois After Controversial Fight

In the vibrant yet turbulent world of heavyweight boxing, every exchange—be it verbal or physical—matters. Following the controversial clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, a match remembered more for its contentious moments than for boxing prowess alone, Usyk has left no room for ambiguity in his latest message.

Usyk, the masterful Ukrainian heavyweight known as much for his tactical brilliance in the ring as his engaging, whimsical personality out of it, has chosen a rather friendly but stern tone for his British counterpart. During an exclusive sit-down with The Ring’s Louis Hart, when asked directly what message he would deliver to Dubois, Usyk responded, “Hey Daniel, please be careful, for you prepare uhhh for sparring uhhh. Good luck, my friend.”

Usyk delivered his statement with a characteristic grin and a touch of playful ambiguity, igniting a debate: is it true concern, psychological tactics, or a smart mix of both?

To understand the details, we need to look back at their heated matchup. Usyk battled Dubois on August 26, 2023, in Wroclaw, Poland. The fight showcased a clash between the experienced maestro and the up-and-coming challenger, heating up when Dubois landed a fifth-round punch that referee Luis Pabon controversially deemed a low blow. The decision gave Usyk vital recovery time, shifting the fight’s momentum dramatically. Dubois’ camp spoke out afterward, claiming bias and demanding an immediate rematch.

Fast-forward to the present. Usyk’s latest message to Dubois, as captured by boxing commentator Michael Benson via social media, has reignited discussions around this fight. The subtle yet pointed warning—wrapped intriguingly in the guise of friendship—is classic Usyk. The Ukrainian technician continues to cleverly blend charisma with precision. His subtlety often masks deeper strategies; as ESPN’s boxing analyst Mark Kriegel once noted, “Usyk’s every word is calculated.”

For now, Dubois must decide if Usyk’s warning is a playful gesture from a friendly rival or a cleverly disguised psychological tactic. Boxing, after all, thrives on mind games just as much as physical combat.

Frank Warren and Barry McGuigan Back Daniel Dubois to Defy the Odds Against Oleksandr Usyk

Daniel Dubois enters his July 19th rematch with Oleksandr Usyk as the underdog once again, but his promoter, Frank Warren, insists that neither he nor Dubois are fazed by the label. The IBF heavyweight champion will face Usyk—holder of the WBA, WBO, WBC, and Ring Magazine titles—in front of over 70,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, with a chance to become the first British fighter to ever hold all four major heavyweight belts. “The blue riband is the heavyweight division,” Warren told Queensberry. “The four belts are on the line, it’s the biggest one out there. No Brit has ever held the four belts.”

Dubois’ journey to this moment has been anything but smooth. Once hailed as a future heavyweight king, his career suffered a major setback when Joe Joyce fractured his eye socket in 2020, leading many to dismiss him as a fighter who couldn’t handle adversity. Those doubts only grew after his first fight with Usyk in 2023, where he succumbed to a ninth-round stoppage. Yet, since then, Dubois has undergone a remarkable resurgence, stopping Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic before delivering a stunning fifth-round demolition of Anthony Joshua last September. Warren believes this newfound confidence could be the key to shocking the world. “He’s not been a favourite going into his last four fights… He’s in a good place of mind, believes in himself and his ability as we do,” Warren said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former world champion Barry McGuigan, whose son Shane once trained Dubois, also sees potential for an upset. While he still favors Usyk’s experience and ring IQ, McGuigan acknowledges Dubois’ terrifying power. “Dubois can knock the house down, he hits so hard,” McGuigan told BBC Sport NI. “If Usyk gets hit clean by Dubois, the fight is over.” However, he doubts the Ukrainian will allow himself to be caught cleanly, predicting a wide points decision for Usyk instead. Still, McGuigan wouldn’t be shocked if Dubois pulls off what he calls “the greatest victory in boxing.”

With the heavyweight division’s legacy on the line, the rematch promises high drama. Dubois, young and hungry, carries the hopes of British boxing, while Usyk looks to cement his place among the all-time greats. Whether Dubois can defy expectations once more remains to be seen—but as Warren and McGuigan suggest, counting him out would be a mistake.