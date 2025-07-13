Oleksandr Usyk Issues Three-Word Promise Ahead of Daniel Dubois Rematch

Ever since his switch to heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk has been on a generational run. And a victory against Daniel Dubois will establish him as arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time. And given what is at stake, the Ukrainian is locked in, fully aware that it isn’t the same Dubois he faced 2 years ago.

For the past few months, the duo shared multiple videos from their training camps, sweating it out. But with less than a week remaining, the preparation time is over, with the focus now shifting to conditioning. And as Oleksandr Usyk logs out of his preparation period, he has only one goal in his mind. To reclaim his undisputed crown that he never lost.

Oleksandr Usyk keeps it short and straight

A few hours ago, the unified heavyweight champion uploaded a picture on Instagram with his team. The team wore matching merchandise, with Usyk sending a special and clear message in the caption. He wrote, “Next stop: London!” declaring the end of training camp.

The 38-year-old followed it up with “#Undisputed | July 19 | Wembley,” hyping up the clash. Though Usyk aims to unify all the heavyweight titles, this time he would love to do it decisively. For the unknown, during their last clash, a fifth-round accidental low-blow by ‘DDD’ became a point of contention amongst everyone. And even though ‘The Cat’ won the fight via a ninth-round knockout, the questions lingered. What if the referee hadn’t paused the action? What if they had ruled the punch legal? Because the replay showed it was a close call, leaving many to challenge the referee’s decision in the aftermath.

So, this time, Oleksandr Usyk aims to silence all doubts once and for all in this rematch. While the pressure might overwhelm another fighter, Usyk remains unshaken, reminding everyone why he is considered one of the best.

Pressure? What Pressure?

Undoubtedly, ever since his loss to the former undisputed heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois has grown immensely. He announced his arrival among the elite last year by knocking out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round. As a result, fans and experts genuinely believe that Britton has a chance.

However, Oleksandr Usyk, having already beaten Dubois, seeks to end their rivalry definitively. Recently, he posted on Instagram, showcasing his chiseled physique in blue shorts. The 38-year-old appeared lean and battle-ready. His caption left no doubt about his determination.

Usyk wrote, “Pressure doesn’t exist when you’re the one creating it,” claiming that it is Dubois who needs to prove himself to the world. On the other hand, he has been in this situation countless times against the best of the best. And so far in his professional career, no one has been able to topple him. Will that change on November 19th at Wembley Stadium? What do you think?