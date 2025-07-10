Oleksandr Usyk Makes Bold Confession About ‘Pressure’ One Week From Daniel Dubois Rematch

It’s been exactly 22 months since it all began. Oleksandr Usyk, the then undisputed heavyweight champion, had just secured his second consecutive win over Anthony Joshua in 2022. At the same time, Daniel Dubois was still trying to bounce back from his first career loss to Joe Joyce two years earlier. Ultimately, their paths crossed at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland, setting the stage for a clash that would spark controversy and fuel anticipation for their July 19 rematch at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk, in pursuit of heavyweight unification, faced a determined ‘DDD’ who refused to back down. While Usyk largely controlled the fight, the fifth round became a flashpoint when Daniel Dubois landed a shot that sent the Ukrainian southpaw to the canvas, which was then ruled a low blow by the referee. Though Usyk eventually recovered and went on to win by ninth-round knockout, debate has persisted ever since. What if the referee hadn’t paused the action? What if the punch had been deemed legal?

That lingering tension is exactly why they’re set to meet again. Daniel Dubois, now 27, has grown as a fighter, and many believe he has a legitimate shot in the rematch. But Oleksandr Usyk is focused on closing the chapter for good and silencing any remaining doubt. So, with fight night approaching, the Ukrainian champion made a bold statement about pressure just one week before the rematch.

Taking to Instagram, Oleksandr Usyk posted a photo of himself looking ripped, shirtless in blue shorts, with the caption that read: “Pressure doesn’t exist when you’re the one creating it.” While the 38-year-old appears more focused and physically imposing than ever, the 22-2 boxer is also preparing to strike where it hurts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usyk. The Cat. Oleksandr (@usykaa)

In a recent episode of Bricks to Riches, Dubois sat down with host Nabeel Mussarat to discuss his mindset going into the rematch. Reflecting on the controversial moment from their first bout in 2023, the Dynamite said, “He [Oleksandr Usyk] was not even acting when they slowed it down. You could see him on the floor. His whole body was shaking. He was convulsing.” The 22-2 fighter insisted that while Usyk may have tried to downplay the incident, the damage was real. “I didn’t finish the job like I should have, but yeah, that’s it.”

This time, Daniel Dubois seems determined to complete what he started, without any controversy. And while Usyk has proven nearly flawless in his rise through the heavyweight ranks, he recently admitted to having one key vulnerability. So, what is the one weakness the Ukrainian champion has openly acknowledged?

Playing Nice? Nobody Does It Like Oleksandr Usyk

Ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with the British challenger, Oleksandr Usyk sat down for an interview with DAZN Boxing, where he may have revealed his greatest weakness. Surprisingly, it had nothing to do with physical limitations, technical flaws, or even the body shots that many assume give him trouble. Instead, Usyk shared something unexpected and deeply personal.

“My weakness, I love people,” Oleksandr Usyk said during the interview. “I love my opponent.” It’s a rare mindset in a sport built on brutality, but Usyk embraces it fully. However, he did admit to one exception, former WBO cruiserweight champion Marco Huck. Their only encounter came on September 9, 2017, in Berlin, Germany, during the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament.

In that bout, Usyk outclassed Huck from the opening bell, using his signature footwork, speed, and sharp jab to keep the German on the back foot. Despite Huck’s resilience, the 23-0 boxer ultimately closed the show with a 10th-round knockout. Even now, Usyk holds a grudge, revealing during the interview, “Only one of [my] opponents I don’t love, It’s Marco Huck.”

When asked why, Oleksandr Usyk didn’t hold back. “Yeah, bad guy. Because this man says bad words for my mama. Listen, it’s bad,” he explained. With that in mind, Daniel Dubois might want to tread carefully with his trash talk. And even if he does try to rattle Usyk, history suggests it may backfire, just as it did for Huck. So, the question is: will Oleksandr Usyk once again rise above and defeat Dubois in their rematch? What do you think?