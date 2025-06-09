Oleksandr Usyk Makes His Feelings Clear on Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Abrupt Retirement

Usually, it takes a boxer a minimum of 10-15 fights to even be considered a title contender. Well, Vasyl Lomachenko was holding the WBO featherweight title after his third professional fight, matching the record set by Saensak Muangsurin, who captured the WBC super lightweight title in his third fight back in 1975. Remarkably, the Ukrainian became a world champion in just eight months, and what makes it even more striking is that his second pro fight ended in defeat.

Hi-Tech was indeed a special boxer. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and technically unmatched by many, he’s often likened to the legendary Muhammad Ali. He lived up to those comparisons by becoming a three-division champion in just 12 fights. Fans were desperately waiting for him to get out of the hiatus and fight. However, what they got was a sudden retirement announcement.

This could be one of the toughest farewells a boxing fan has ever faced. For Oleksandr Usyk, who shares not only the Ukrainian crest with Loma but also a deep bond forged through brotherhood, training, and faith, the goodbye hits especially hard.

Oleksandr Usyk’s heartfelt message to his brother

A few days after the retirement announcement, Usyk posted an emotional video showcasing the highlights of Loma’s career. The montage also included touching moments of Usyk and Loma bonding during their time on the Ukrainian national amateur boxing team. However, it was the caption that showed the true emotions of the unified heavyweight champion.

“Thank you for your journey, your dedication, and your greatness. You are one of the greatest athletes the world of sport has ever seen. Not just in boxing — in sport, period,” he wrote. Looking back at Lomachenko’s almost perfect amateur record of 396–1, Usyk added, “Your amateur legacy is unmatched. Two Olympic gold medals. Nearly 400 wins. A master of movement, timing, and precision.”



Furthermore, despite it being a short one, the legacy of Vasyl Lomachenko’s international career is unmatched. Six major titles in just a 21-match career is something unfathomable. However, The Matrix made it seem like a walk in the park. Acknowledging the masterful professional legacy. Usyk stated, “And in the professional ring, you made history again — becoming a world champion in three divisions, doing what many thought was impossible, and doing it with style, class, and intelligence.”



However, Vasyl Lomachenko’s legacy isn’t just confined to the squared circle. “You inspired millions. You changed the game,” he added. “I am proud to call you my friend, my teammate, my brother. Your legacy will live on for many, many years. In the hearts of fighters. In the minds of fans, in the history books of boxing. Congratulations on a legendary career,” Usyk concluded.

As the heavyweight mentioned, Loma’s life reflects courage and determination in and out of the ring. His impact extends beyond boxing, shining through his dedicated community work.

Vasyl Lomanchenko: Country over fortune

In 2022, as Russia invaded Ukraine, Vasyl Lomachenko put his boxing career on hold to join a defense battalion in his hometown of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. He turned down a lucrative fight against George Kambosos Jr., prioritizing his country’s needs, as his promoter Bob Arum revealed. “Lomachenko turned down a fortune because he loves his country and wanted to help,” Top Rank’s CEO stated. Even though he was not on the front lines, he helped with logistics, defense, and local aid.

Beyond that, Lomachenko has poured resources into his hometown, quietly funding youth boxing programs and gym renovations. Together with Oleksandr Usyk, the 37-year-old has actively supported charity events and fundraisers for Ukraine’s war victims.

Regrettably, the Ukrainian maestro has retired from boxing, but his legend will endure eternally. The sport seldom sees a talent like his, and with his departure, fans face a long, tough wait for another of his caliber to emerge. Let us know your thoughts on Vasyl Lomachenko’s retirement down below.