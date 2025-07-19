Oleksandr Usyk’s Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purses, and Endorsements

This isn’t the first time Oleksandr Usyk has stepped into a rematch. He knows the drill: enter the ring, dismantle his opponent, and leave with the paycheck. Scheduled for July 19 at the iconic Wembley Stadium, the high-stakes clash will crown the undisputed heavyweight champion. For Daniel Dubois, it’s a shot at redemption following his controversial 2023 loss to Usyk, and a chance to become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. And for Usyk, it’s about reclaiming the title that was never truly taken from him. Fittingly, both fighters are set to earn the biggest paychecks of their careers.

While the official purse split hasn’t been confirmed, reports suggest the total purse for the event is a staggering $203 million. According to the Baltimore Chronicle, Oleksandr Usyk is expected to earn approximately $132.8 million, while Dubois will pocket around $71.22 million, a massive leap from the $2 million he earned in their first bout. With that eye-watering figure now part of his earnings, just how much is Oleksandr Usyk worth today? Let’s break down the numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Oleksandr Usyk’s net worth in 2025?

Sitting atop the heavyweight boxing throne and becoming the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, Oleksandr Usyk cemented his legacy after defeating Tyson Fury in May 2024. And that came with a reward. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Oleksandr Usyk’s reported net worth now stands at £48.1 million ($65 million), with a significant chunk stemming from his blockbuster bouts with Tyson Fury, earning him around £33 million ($45 million) from the first fight alone.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usyk. The Cat. Oleksandr (@usykaa) Expand Post

According to JKCP, the Ukrainian southpaw has earned an estimated £167.5 million over the course of his boxing career, with fight purses varying depending on the magnitude of the matchup. During his days as a cruiserweight, ‘The Cat’ reportedly earned between £74,000 and £370,000 per fight. Moreover, prior to facing Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk’s net worth was estimated at just £4 million. But after his two high-profile bouts with the former unified champion, his fortune surged, reaching approximately £45 million, as per TalkSPORT. So, how much has he really made fight by fight?

How much does Oleksandr Usyk earn? Boxing purse history

Holding an unblemished 23-0 record since turning professional in November 2013, over the course of his career, the two-weight undisputed champion has fought 22 more times, gradually climbing the ranks and the pay scale. While his early fight purses aren’t publicly documented, his breakthrough moment came in 2018 when he earned £370,000 for defeating Murat Gassiev. Just four months later, his earnings rose to £750,000 following his undisputed win over Tony Bellew. In 2019, the London Olympics gold medalist secured his first £1 million payday after beating Chazz Witherspoon, marking the beginning of his rise into boxing’s financial elite.

Oleksandr Usyk then took home £1.8 million for his victory over Derek Chisora and made a career-high £5 million after defeating Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision. That figure more than doubled in their rematch, where Usyk walked away with a significantly larger purse following his split-decision win. However, after his knockout win over Daniel Dubois in the ninth round, his purse dipped back to £5 million, marking a temporary setback in his earnings trajectory.

That setback was short-lived, though. The Ukrainian southpaw earned £30 million after defeating Tyson Fury in their first bout and saw his payday skyrocket to an astonishing £82.5 million in the rematch in Riyadh. So now, if Usyk really pockets the expected $132.8 million for his July 19 rematch against Daniel Dubois, it will mark the biggest purse of his career. And if he wins again, a potential trilogy bout with Tyson Fury could be even more financially rewarding, possibly setting yet another record.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oleksandr Usyk’s endorsements & business ventures

Another reason Oleksandr Usyk has a reported net worth of over £48.1 million and has amassed around £167.5 million throughout his boxing career is his impressive portfolio of sponsorships and endorsement deals. While the majority of his wealth stems from his success inside the ring, the Ukrainian heavyweight has also built valuable partnerships outside of it, further boosting his financial standing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usyk. The Cat. Oleksandr (@usykaa) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 38-year-old is said to hold endorsement deals with a range of prominent companies, including Boxraw, Jaxet, Lomus, Rival, Venum, WePlay Esports, and Technocom. Among these, his most notable partnership is with Ready to Fight, a company he not only represents as a brand ambassador but also co-founded. Moreover, as the face of the brand, Oleksandr Usyk enjoys a particularly lucrative agreement, with Ready to Fight considered his primary sponsor.

Additionally, Usyk has become one of the key figures in Riyadh Season, thanks in large part to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s growing influence in global boxing. While his exact income from these sponsorships isn’t publicly disclosed, estimates suggest Usyk could be earning upwards of £1 million annually from endorsements alone. That said, as he gears up for the July 19 rematch, the big question is, can Oleksandr Usyk remain undefeated against Daniel Dubois?