Oleksandr Usyk Risks Losing to Daniel Dubois for These Two Reasons, Per Eddie Hearn

On July 19, Daniel Dubois will step into the ring against Oleksandr Usyk with not only revenge in sight, but eyeing historic undisputed heavyweight status as well. Still crossed by the controversial ‘low blow’ incident during the first fight in August 2023, Dynamite is entering the fight with a new attitude and confidence.

On the other hand, with victories over the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury with a 21-0 record, very few people would bet against the Ukrainian going into this bout. However, according to Eddie Hearn, those long and grueling wars might be the exact reason why Daniel Dubois might prevail at Wembley Stadium.

Recently, Matchroom head honcho appeared in an interview with talkSPORT Boxing and shared his verdict on the blockbuster clash. Hearn believes that during the first clash, Dubois had not completely recovered from the 2020 loss he faced against Joe Joyce. However, “I don’t think that Daniel Dubois exists in the same capacity anymore, especially coming off the wind,” he added.

Although DDD hasn’t fought since his September bout with AJ, Hearn insists he still holds the momentum. “He’s very dangerous. He’s a huge puncher, and you know one fight can turn anything, in this division,” the British promoter added. Yet, beyond his physical attributes, the timing could play into the Greenwich-born puncher’s favor.

“You know Usyk is a generational great. Sometimes you know, those 12-round fights that he had with Fury, even the 12-round fights he had with AJ, as well, it takes it out of you, and he’s getting on,” Hearn added, noting the physical wars that Usyk has been on as the second big reason. In his last 6 fights, the unified heavyweight champion has gone the distance 5 times, with Daniel Dubois’ 9th-round KO victory being the only exception.

This time, the Dynamite would love to return the favor. “So it could be good timing, or Usyk might just be too good. But it’s a very competitive fight,” Hearn concluded. Given that Usyk is 38 years old, Eddie Hearn’s comments carry weight. Still, no fighter can face him as the clear favorite. The promoter understands this, having recently forecasted an intense battle.

Daniel Dubois’ road to victory

A few weeks ago, the Matchroom boss appeared in an interview with DAZN Boxing. Talking about the July 19th blockbuster clash, Hearn believes things will not be the same. “When they fought last time, I don’t think that was the best Oleksandr Usyk by any stretch of the imagination. But I also don’t think it was the Daniel Dubois that we’ve got now,” he declared confidently.

The 46-year-old claimed that last time, the Poland crowd got the better of Daniel Dubois. This time, that won’t be the case, and it won’t be a one-sided affair. “Daniel Dubois could be the undisputed world heavyweight champion. I don’t think he will be, but he’s dangerous,” he said.

Talking about Daniel Dubois’ path to victory, Hearn claimed, “Dubois [has] to be aggressive. He’s got to land and he’s got to start fast and try and make it uncomfortable for Oleksandr Usyk, and that’s something that’s difficult to do,” he concluded.

Well, as the promoter said, making Oleksandr Usyk uncomfortable is much easier said than done. The 38-year-old has been dominating the boxing world for more than a decade now. Despite getting on the age and slowing down, he always finds a way to power through. Will that be the case this time, or will Daniel Dubois script history? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.