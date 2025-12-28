Oleksandr Usyk’s Next Move Raises Eyebrows as Fans Split Over a Risky Call

What is left for Oleksandr Usyk to achieve? An Olympic gold medalist, undefeated, and a three-time undisputed champion across two weight classes, Usyk already owns one of the most complete resumes in boxing history. He has beaten the defining heavyweights of this era, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The only major name missing is Deontay Wilder—one that Usyk now appears eager to add before the end of his career.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old sent shockwaves through the boxing world when he unexpectedly called out ‘The Bronze Bomber.’ “I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it’s interesting. This is a world champion guy, this is a very famous guy, this is a strong guy. He is one of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years,” Usyk told Boxing King Media. While no official confirmation has followed, Wilder’s team didn’t dismiss the possibility.

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel stated, “Usyk is a great champion. We have plans for next year, and we’d like Oleksandr Usyk to be part of them. If we receive the right offer, we would be open to that fight.” Usyk has since doubled down on his interest. Speaking to DAZN about his next move during the December 27 fight between Naoya Inoue and David Picasso in Riyadh, he said, “Next year, I want [to] fight with ‘The Bronze Bomber.’”

Wilder has also addressed the callout from Usyk, suggesting Usyk’s interest stems from a perceived decline in his form. “They feel because of my derailing of certain situations and me mentally getting myself back together, they feel like, ‘Oh, now we can beat him. Let’s give him an opportunity,’” Wilder said. The former WBC champion has lost four of his last six fights and is no longer viewed as the dominant force he once was.

Meanwhile, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time earlier this year with a rematch victory over Daniel Dubois. He later vacated the IBF title, which Fabio Wardley claimed by defeating Joseph Parker. Although Wardley is Usyk’s mandatory—leaving the door open for a potential third unification—it appears Usyk’s focus lies elsewhere. A clash with Wilder would allow him to check off another iconic name from the heavyweight era.

Still, after ‘Source Of Boxing’ shared Usyk’s latest statement on X, fans began warning the Ukrainian about the potential consequences of his decision.

Fan highlights the unnecessary risk Oleksandr Usyk is taking by fighting Deontay Wilder

While Deontay Wilder might not be as skillful as Oleksandr Usyk inside the ropes, his devastating power won him an Olympic bronze medal and a world heavyweight title. This user feels it’s this very power that puts Usyk at risk. “This seems like an unnecessarily high risk for an extremely low reward,” the user commented. In a different lens, Wilder is older and declining, which makes the fight much easier.

The next user predicted a world-shaking upset. “KO of the century for Wilder incoming 🦍,” the user commented. While Wilder does have a 97.7 percent knockout ratio, it would be irresponsible and delusional to think Usyk would go down so easily. He withstood Dubois, Joshua, Fury, and so many more.

Even the next user had the same idea. “Wilder will knock him out,” the user claimed. Besides the low blow from Daniel Dubois in their first fight, Usyk has yet to be knocked down, let alone knocked out.

Meanwhile, this user issued a different kind of warning. “Wilder damn near 40 …. He doesn’t have the same fire,” the user wrote, suggesting it would be a boring fight. Perhaps Usyk could face Wardley, but who else could stand a chance against Usyk?

Someone else had figured out why Usyk wants to fight Deontay Wilder. “Usyk wants easy money. He’s earned it though 😂,” the user commented. At 38, you have to question how many more years are really left in Usyk’s tank. Maybe a money fight isn’t a bad idea.

Having said that, even though Oleksandr Usyk is ready for the smoke with Deontay Wilder, the latter seems hesitant without providing a clear answer. Only time will tell whether this fight actually gets made or sits on the shelf. Who do you think would win?