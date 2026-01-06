Oleksandr Usyk’s Training Update Reignites Deontay Wilder Debate Across Boxing World

Oleksandr Usyk continues to shock people, not because of his skills inside the ring, which fans have come to know him for. Rather, it’s his tank that has proven to be limitless as he continues to dominate the heavyweight division. He barely broke a sweat when he made Daniel Dubois look like an amateur last year. Despite how deep his gas tank might be, it’s bound to end at some point.

“I think two or three fights more,” he told Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger. Before he retires, he could make another undisputed run by fighting Fabio Wardley, the current WBO champion. However, that’s not the man ‘The Cat’ has his sights set on. Instead, the Ukrainian heavyweight wants the smoke with Deontay Wilder, a man whose power once made him one of the top dogs in the division.

Oleksandr Usyk starts training camp

While a fight between them hasn’t been confirmed, Usyk continues to insist that’s the man on his hit list. Call it overconfidence or just know-how of the business, Usyk appears to have started training for ‘The Bronze Bomber.’ “Oleksandr Usyk is back in the gym staying sharp for his potential fight vs Wilder,” Fight Hub TV reported. They also shared a clip on X, which showed Usyk training at the gym.

On Wilder’s part, he hasn’t said no to the potential fight, even though his best days are clearly behind him. The 40-year-old has kept the door open for the potential fight, claiming a substantial offer could sway his decision in the fight’s favor. The last time Wilder entered the ring, his luck had changed, as he managed to secure a seventh-round knockout win over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.

Before that, the likes of Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker added red notches to Wilder’s declining resume. In fact, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has lost four of his last six fights. Oleksandr Usyk, on the other hand, outboxed Tyson Fury twice to become the undisputed heavyweight champion and added another undisputed notch against Daniel Dubois.

Despite the chasm of difference between Usyk and Wilder, when fans found out that Usyk’s back in the gym for the potential Wilder fight, the comment section of Fight Hub TV’s post started buzzing.

Fan brands Deontay Wilder the most undeserved opponent

It will always be a difficult pill to swallow when a champion could face another champion, but chooses not to. This user made that obvious in his comment. “Wilder is one of the most undeserving for the shot at the titles against Usyk. 1 win in Tyrrell Herndon doesn’t earn that kind of fight. Not to mention got dominated by Parker and knocked out by Zhang. It’s so stupid Usyk is even entertaining this,” the user commented. While a valid point, Usyk wants to beat all the greats of the current heavyweight era.

Meanwhile, this user didn’t seem to have any issue with the bout and even shared a prediction for the fight. “@usykaa in Under 5 Rds,” the user commented. The only way Wilder can beat Usyk is if Muhammad Ali’s own ghost possesses the 40-year-old.

The next user didn’t count Wilder out, though. “I like Usyk. Not only is he the ultimate badass, but he’s also such a nice, humble, decent guy. I also like Wilder. This will be [fire],” the user commented. If the fight happens, it will be the ultimate power-puncher vs. technician sort of bout.

Someone else started fearing for Wilder’s life. “Usyk’s gonna KO my favorite boxer, isn’t he?” the user asked. The Ukrainian has scored two knockout wins in his last six fights. So, while it’s a possibility, Usyk would more likely break Wilder over 12 rounds.

Another user questioned the need for training to fight Wilder. “Does he even need to train to beat Wilder?” the user asked. Some would even go as far as to say Wilder’s resume is the perfect example of an artificially built one.

Regardless of whether Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder match skill-wise, it appears there’s some interest in a fight between them. But what about you? Would you watch it?