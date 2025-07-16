Oleksandr Usyk Seals $203M Total Payday as Purse for Daniel Dubois Rematch Revealed

Big fights mean big paydays. And in 2025, there might not be a bigger heavyweight clash than Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk‘s rematch. On July 19th, the duo will headline the Wembley Stadium in front of a packed 90,000 crowd for the undisputed heavyweight title.

For ‘DDD,’ it is a chance to avenge his controversial loss to Usyk in 2023 and become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. On the other hand, the Ukrainian aims to reclaim the undisputed heavyweight title he never truly lost. On paper, this might be the toughest challenge the duo has ever taken on, with the biggest prize in the heavyweight division at stake. Reflecting the stakes, both fighters are reportedly earning their largest purses to date.

So far, the official fight purse and split have not been officially disclosed. However, multiple reports have suggested that the duo will split a total purse worth an enormous $203 million. According to the Baltimore Chronicle, around $132.8 million of that is expected to go to Oleksandr Usyk. At the same time, Daniel Dubois will take the remaining $71.22 million home. A significant jump from the $2 million he got during their first fight in 2023.

Reportedly, ‘The Cat’ took home approximately $159 million from his two victories over Tyson Fury in Riyadh, $45 million and $114 million, respectively. On the other hand, ‘DDD’s’ biggest payday came against Anthony Joshua last September when he earned a guaranteed $4.4 million, with the total amount rising to approximately $12.6 million after adding the pay-per-view bonuses. After that win, Dubois’ stock has significantly risen, earning him his first guaranteed 8-figure payday.

While reports have disclosed the guaranteed purses for both fighters, their final earnings, including PPV shares, could significantly exceed those amounts. As anticipated, with such high stakes, tensions are soaring, as evidenced by a fiery exchange between Usyk and Dubois before their monumental showdown.

Daniel Dubois’ audacious declaration

On July 15th, outside Wembley Stadium, Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk met face-to-face in a highly charged encounter, captured by DAZN Boxing. The IBF heavyweight champion, ‘DDD,’ was the one to break the intense stare down, leaning forward toward the unified champion and boldly declaring, “And the new!” A phrase traditionally used to announce a new champion, predicting the outcome of their July 19th clash.

This audacious callout against an undefeated legend was remarkable, but it was Dubois’ confident, fearless, and proud demeanor that truly grabbed everyone’s attention. He showed no hesitation, standing tall against one of the greatest boxers of all time. His intentions were clear: to show Oleksandr Usyk that he is not the same person as two years ago. He is back with a goal and will do everything to achieve that. “Yeah, turn up the heat, bring the chaos and restore order with victory. And that’s what I’ve got to do. Whenever they [Usyk’s team] put a challenge down, I’m ready for it, wherever it’s about to go down, I’m ready for it. Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson and Rocky [Marciano] and all of those greats that have come and gone. This fight puts me right up there with all of them to be remembered for all time in history,” he told media.

Undoubtedly, this ranks among the year’s most significant bouts, with the purses now matching its magnitude. This financial incentive could push both fighters to leave everything in the ring. As past encounters show, when these two clash, the fans always come out on top. Who do you think will walk out with their hands raised?