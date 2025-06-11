Oleksandr Usyk Set to Face Major Setback Against Jake Paul, Tony Bellew Warns

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has carved out a significant presence in the boxing world through his high-profile, crossover bouts. From taking on MMA legends like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley to headlining a record-breaking event against the iconic Mike Tyson on Netflix last year, Paul has consistently found ways to stay in the spotlight. Now, reports suggest he could be setting his sights on an unexpected new challenge. Against who?

Well, a showdown with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, the potential bout won’t be in the squared circle like the rest of Paul’s career; instead, it will be in MMA. In an interview with Sky Sports, co-founder of MVP, Nakisa Bidarian, said, “Jake is crazy enough to do it for sure. Usyk’s side seems very interested in it. So it’s just about lining up the timing, and I think eventually it’s something that will happen.” While it would make for a blockbuster attraction for both Paul and Usyk, bringing millions, the fight would spell trouble for the Ukrainian heavyweight, says Usyk’s former opponent.

Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew recently appeared in an interview with BetIdeas, where he shared his thoughts about the fight. “The world has gone absolute[ly] nuts,” said Bellew, who fought Usyk in November 2018 in his final boxing match. “I think Jake Paul has just started to realise that he has no chance in the boxing ring against anyone who is probably a decent fighter. So he’s trying to switch up codes, get Usyk in [MMA].” Bellew believes that’s because Paul has a background in wrestling, which will give him an advantage in the cage.

Interestingly, Paul does have a solid wrestling background from his school days. He’s claimed to have been a state-level and Division 1 wrestler in Ohio—a notable achievement, considering Ohio is known as one of the top wrestling states in the U.S. Regardless, Paul has also tried to make fights against Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis, both of which failed to materialize. Usyk, on the other hand, is currently slated to have his rematch with Daniel Dubois on July 19th at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Ahead of his clash, the 38-year-old revealed his final wish before retirement.

Oleksandr Usyk wants to do this before retirement—it doesn’t involve Jake Paul

Oleksandr Usyk may be nearing the end of his legendary career, but there’s still one dream he wants to fulfill—and it has nothing to do with crossover bouts or Jake Paul. In pursuit of building a lasting legacy, the 2012 Olympics gold medalist wants a particular fight before retirement.

“I don’t think about retirement much, but I do think about it sometimes,” Usyk told The Ring. “Right now, my dream continues.” So, what’s his dream? A fight in the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv. “I still want to fight at the Olympic stadium in Kyiv. Now I have no idea who that would be against,” Usyk said.

Having said that, Tony Bellew seems to think the only reason Jake Paul wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an MMA setting is because he will have an advantage in the octagon. However, only time will tell whether the fight ever gets made. Do you think Usyk should fight Jake Paul?