Oleksandr Usyk shuts down ex-opponent’s hilarious request with one-word response

Fresh off another dazzling performance under the Wembley lights, Oleksandr Usyk, the man who’s become British boxing’s ultimate nightmare, found himself in a lighter moment with a familiar foe. The 38-year-old Ukrainian, still glowing from his fifth-round dismantling of Daniel Dubois, was approached backstage by none other than Derek Chisora—the rugged veteran who once went twelve rounds with him back in 2020. While fans were still dissecting Usyk’s clinical finish, the two heavyweights shared a moment of comic relief.

Chisora, affectionately known as “Del Boy,” has never been one to bite his tongue. After pushing Usyk to a competitive decision four years ago at London’s SSE Arena—a fight where Chisora’s pressure and body work gave the former cruiserweight king his toughest early heavyweight test—he couldn’t resist a playful jab. With a grin, he leaned toward the reigning undisputed champion and quipped, “Mate, can you do us a favor? Can you stop beating us up?” His tongue-in-cheek request, captured by Dictate Boxing’s Instagram, carried the weight of a broader truth: Usyk has now dismantled a string of top British names, including Anthony Joshua (twice) and Dubois, while that unanimous decision win over Chisora still lingers as one of his grittier nights.

But Usyk, ever the showman with a sly sense of humor, didn’t need many words to fire back. Flashing his trademark grin and flexing his bicep, the southpaw magician simply replied, “Nah!” before both men erupted in laughter. The quick-witted response underscored the duality that makes Usyk so compelling—he’s both the ruthless technician inside the ropes and the approachable joker outside them.

For Chisora, who landed 139 punches of his own during their spirited encounter but ultimately watched Usyk outscore him 194 to 139 en route to scores of 117–112 and 115–113 twice, the exchange was a sign of mutual respect. For fans, it was another reason to appreciate the Ukrainian icon’s rare blend of menace and charm

Daniel Dubois reflects on Wembley defeat and vows comeback after Usyk knockout

The lights of Wembley burned bright, but for Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, the night was anything but what he had envisioned. The 27-year-old heavyweight, still on the path to establishing himself among the sport’s elite, stepped into the ring against Oleksandr Usyk fully aware of the uphill battle ahead. In the build-up, Dubois had even admitted the magnitude of the occasion, confessing, “It’s definitely the biggest fight of my life. It’s strange but it feels like it’s been going under the cover, like it hasn’t been really hyped‑up as I would have thought a unification fight will be. But maybe that will pick up on the night.”

Unfortunately for the London-born contender, the hype he had hoped for materialized in a way he hadn’t anticipated. Usyk, the 38-year-old maestro and reigning undisputed champion, reminded everyone why he’s viewed as one of boxing’s most complete fighters. With his surgical precision, the Ukrainian dropped Dubois twice in the fifth round before finishing the contest in ruthless, clinical fashion. Reflecting on the loss, Dubois admitted to The Independent, “I gave everything I had. I take no credit away from the man. But I’ll be back.”

The sting of defeat was amplified by a cruel twist of fate. Less than a year ago, it was Dubois who stood in triumph on that same Wembley canvas, stopping Anthony Joshua in the very same round that Usyk would later use to bring him down. This time, the tables flipped, offering Dubois a sobering reminder of the gulf between aspiring contender and established champion.

Yet, outside the ropes, the Brit’s response carried a tone of resilience rather than despair. Hours after the fight, Dubois took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message: “Didn’t go my way. Congratulations to @usykkaa, a great champion. Massive thanks to my family, the team and everyone who supported me. I feel the love. Back to work. I’ll rise again.” For his supporters, it wasn’t a scripted platitude—it was a candid nod to his defeat, paired with a quiet, determined vow to climb back into the conversation among the heavyweight elite.