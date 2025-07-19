Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Ring Girls: Meet Lux Mila Mackay and Other Models

After months of anticipation, the biggest heavyweight showdown of the year is now just hours away. A packed 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium, and millions more watching around the world, will witness Daniel Dubois‘ attempt to avenge his previous loss and dethrone Oleksandr Usyk. Had this fight happened last year, few would have doubted a clear-cut win for the Ukrainian, but momentum and stakes have since shifted, raising the intrigue.

But while the heavyweights trade blows in the ring, fans will also catch a glimpse of another familiar spectacle between rounds: the ring girls. A long-standing tradition in boxing, they offer a brief respite from the brutality and sometimes even steal the spotlight themselves. Just like how last year, Sydney Thomas became an overnight sensation during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, on July 19, both new and returning ring girls will take center stage again, with some familiar faces once more joining the lineup.

Meet Lux Mila Mackay: British Fashion model

She’s no stranger to the fight night spotlight. Fashion model Lux Mila Mackay will once again bring some extra sparkle to the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 showdown. Based in London and represented by the Memo agency, known for its roster of glamorous ring girls, Lux has made appearances at both boxing and MMA events. Standing at 5ft 9″ with captivating brown eyes, the brunette beauty frequently turns heads online, boasting over 9,000 Instagram followers and more than 24,000 on TikTok thanks to her steamy social media content.

Moreover, known for her elegant poses and fashion-forward looks, Lux often shares photos in stunning dresses and stylish outfits. However, some of her boldest shoots have featured lingerie or even topless images, like one from November 2024 that drew plenty of attention. So now, confirming her presence at Usyk vs. Dubois 2, Lux appeared in a promotional clip posted by the Memo agency, which featured the caption: “When can I see you?” followed by her reply, “19th July, on DAZN, Usyk vs Dubois in the ring.”

In that video, Lux was seen wearing a sleek black top and leggings combo, with her long hair cascading over her shoulders as she flaunted her curves. This won’t be her first time in the spotlight, either. The London-based model has previously worked with Queensberry Promotions, MMA organization Lions Fighting Championship, and even posed for Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout campaign, further proving she’s no rookie when it comes to high-profile combat sports events. And who else would join her?

All about Patricia Elena Tiparu and other ring girls

Patricia Elena Tiparu, a 24-year-old model, much like Lux, is a content creator based in London, represented by the Memo agency. Fluent in Spanish, English, Romanian, and conversational French, she stands tall at 180cm with a slim build. Patricia has made a name for herself with her sultry content, frequently sharing bikini try-ons and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life. With over 37,000 Instagram followers, she documents her journey as a ring girl, appearing at high-profile events across Paris, London, and even the UFC, bringing plenty of experience to the ring tonight.

Anyway, now as the highly anticipated Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 showdown approaches, set for ring walks around 9:45 p.m. BST, DDD will be aiming to settle the score in his rematch against the undefeated Ukrainian. But while fans lock eyes on the brutal chess match unfolding in the ring, Patricia, along with her fellow ring girls, is poised to add elegance and allure to the spectacle. With beauty, confidence, and charisma, any of them could end up stealing the spotlight on what promises to be an unforgettable night. So what do you think of the ladies? And who do you think will have his hands raised tonight?