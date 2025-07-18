Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Finally, after months of anticipation, we are just hours away from the biggest heavyweight showdown of the year. The 90,000 capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium and millions watching globally will eagerly watch to see if Daniel Dubois can exact his revenge and dethrone Oleksandr Usyk. Had this fight taken place last year, few would have doubted a decisive victory for the Ukrainian.

However, the landscape has shifted dramatically, and the boxing world is split. ‘DDD’ shattered the heavyweight division hierarchy with a stunning win over Anthony Joshua. Meanwhile, despite the 38-year-old’s valiant efforts, the grueling two-fight series against Tyson Fury and aging have left him appearing worn and battered. So, with vengeance and undisputed glory in his mind, can Daniel Dubois finally become the true boogeyman of the heavyweight division? Let’s find out.

Predicting Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Who has better stats and record?

When it comes to records, not many boxers can truly compete with the resume of ‘The Cat.’ Usyk boasts an impressive 23-0 record, including 14 knockouts, and has ruled over two divisions, claiming the undisputed title in each. Moreover, if it hadn’t been for the IBF rules, he’d still be the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Conversely, The Ring’s #2 heavyweight contender has a 22-2 record with 21 knockouts. Living up to his moniker, ‘The Dynamite,’ he has established himself as a true knockout artist with a 95.45% KO rate. However, a glaring hole in his resume appears when we analyze his losses. Both of Dubois’ losses, against Joe Joyce in 2020 and Oleksandr Usyk in 2023, came via a knockout in the later rounds. Meanwhile, in all his KO victories except one, the fights have ended by the 8th round. This pattern suggests that if ‘The Cat’ can drag Dubois into the later stages, he’s likely to clinch the win.

However, in Dubois’ own words, he is not the same person he was two years ago, and given his 3-0 record since losing to Usyk, the words hold true. Will he be able to continue that momentum on July 19th and do the impossible? Let’s find out.

Usyk vs. Dubois height, weight, reach comparison, and more

In physical attributes, the duo stands pretty close. While Oleksandr Usyk comes in at 6’3(191cm), Dubois cuts a towering figure at 6’5(198cm). The reach tells a similar story, with both fighters having a wingspan of 198cm. While the official weigh-in for the July 19th clash has yet to take place, their average weight in previous fights reveals a significant difference.

In his most recent bout with Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian weighed in at 226 pounds, while the IBF heavyweight champion tipped the scales at 248.5 pounds for his fight against Anthony Joshua. Unless something unexpected happens, the two should have pretty similar opinions for the Wembley headliner.

When it comes to odds, oddsmakers have placed Oleksandr Usyk as the favorite with -460 odds. Meanwhile, ‘DDD’ will enter the fight as the underdog with +250 odds. And while the bookmakers have declared the unified heavyweight champion as the heavy favorite, the boxing world thinks otherwise.

The Telegraph recently published a comprehensive list detailing the boxers who have publicly chosen sides for the matchup. According to the list, Canelo Álvarez, Tony Bellew, Johnny Nelson, Liam Nelson, Liam Smith, Maisey Rose Courtnery, Mike Coppinger, a few Ukrainian boxers, and Derek Chisora picked Oleksandr Usyk. On the other hand, juggernauts like Lennox Lewis, Spencer Oliver, Simon Jordan, Dave Allen, David Haye, Mairis Briedis, Moses Itauma, and Nick Ball picked Daniel Dubois.

The boxing community is divided, setting the stage for an exciting showdown that might just change the heavyweight scene forever. Who’s going to come out on top? We’ll have to wait and see about that. Right now, the real winners are the fans. Who do you reckon will emerge as the new undisputed heavyweight champion on July 19th?