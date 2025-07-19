Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 Walkout Songs: List of Music Tracks the Boxers Have Used Before

Finally, after months of anticipation, we are just hours away from the biggest heavyweight showdown of the year. A packed Wembley Stadium with 90,000 roaring fans and millions tuning in worldwide on DAZN pay-per-view will be watching closely to see if Daniel Dubois can exact revenge and dethrone Oleksandr Usyk. Had this bout taken place last year, few would have questioned a clear victory for the Ukrainian.

But the landscape has changed dramatically, and the boxing world is now divided. Reason? ‘DDD’ shook up the heavyweight hierarchy with a stunning victory over Anthony Joshua. Meanwhile, despite his valiant efforts, Usyk’s grueling two-fight saga with Tyson Fury and the toll of age at 38 have left him looking worn and battle-hardened. But before the first punches are thrown, it’s the walkout songs that set the mood, capturing the weight of their shared history and the emotion tied to their legacies. So what walkout songs are the two heavyweights going to use in a matter of a few hours as they’re colliding again after 2 years? Come, let’s take a look.

What walkout song did Oleksandr Usyk choose?

While the official walkout songs for the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 clash have yet to be confirmed, it’s worth revisiting the entrance music they’ve chosen in the past. With a perfect professional record of 23 wins, including 14 by knockout, Usyk will look to extend his undefeated streak by beating Daniel Dubois once again, and he’ll aim to do it in style.

When it comes to ring walkouts, ‘The Cat’ has frequently opted for the song Браття (Oleksandr Usyk’s Anthem) by Vasyl Zhadan, which translates to Brothers. This patriotic anthem has accompanied Usyk on some of the biggest nights of his career. Interestingly, every time he’s stepped into the ring with his 23-0 record intact, he’s done so to the sound of Brothers, blending the entrance with symbolic costumes, most memorably as an astronaut before dominating Anthony Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

In a particularly memorable moment, Usyk had Brothers performed live by Zhadan himself ahead of his bout against Dubois at Stadion Wrocław. While it remains uncertain whether he’ll use the same track again, his deep connection to his homeland and culture makes it likely. So if the speakers at Wembley Stadium echo with the powerful strains of Brothers, it wouldn’t come as a surprise as the unified champion marches toward the ring once more.

What walkout song has Daniel Dubois chosen in the past?

Though Daniel Dubois’ new walkout song remains a well-kept secret, the reigning IBF heavyweight champion enters this bout with a professional record of 22 wins and two losses, with an impressive 21 victories coming by knockout. In his most recent outing, he stunned the boxing world by stopping Anthony Joshua with a fifth-round knockout in September 2024 at Wembley Stadium. For that fight, Daniel Dubois opted for a powerful entrance medley, beginning with ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent and transitioning into ‘Daniel (In the Lion’s Den)’ by Prince Alla and Junior Ross.

In the first showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, ‘Dynamite’ took a different musical route. As he made his way to the ring, the calming rhythms of ‘So Much Things to Say’ by Bob Marley and The Wailers echoed through the arena. While records of his other walkout songs remain unclear, it is known that for his September 2016 clash with Ebenezer Tetteh, Dubois entered the ring to a unique mix, starting with a remix of Virgil Fox’s ‘Toccata and Fugue in D minor’ before shifting to the explosive energy of ‘Boom! Shake The Room’ by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

That said, it remains to be seen what both fighters will choose as their new walkout tracks. But with legacies on the line and emotions running high, fans can expect a spectacle from both men. So with just a few hours left until the official bout begins, which boxer do you think will have his hand raised?