Oleksandr Usyk Walks Back Retirement Plans Ahead of Daniel Dubois Fight

For over a decade, Oleksandr Usyk has carved out one of the most brilliant résumés in modern boxing. Turning pro at 26, much later than most of today’s stars, he wasted no time making a statement. He racked up nine straight early-round knockouts and never looked back. Even in his mid-30s, he pulled off back-to-back wins over two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua, handed Daniel Dubois a punishing loss at 36, and most recently did what no one else has: beat Tyson Fury not once, but twice. The second defeat was so crushing that “The Gypsy King” walked away from the sport altogether. That’s how great Oleksandr Usyk is.

But as with every legend, the final bell eventually comes. Oleksandr Usyk isn’t done just yet, but he’s hinting that the end is on the horizon. Seven months after dethroning Fury again, the Ukrainian maestro returns to Wembley Stadium on July 19th for a rematch against Daniel Dubois, marking the 24th fight of his illustrious pro career. And while Usyk had once given fans a ballpark figure of how many more bouts he planned before retiring, he’s now changed his tune. This time, he’s giving us a fresh update on what’s left in the tank, and it sounds like fans might get a few more magical nights than expected.

Just hours ago, Ring Magazine’s Louis Hart caught up with Oleksandr Usyk ahead of his July 19th rematch against Daniel Dubois, where the 23-0 boxer will look to reclaim his IBF title and become a three-time undisputed champion. From his intense preparation to Dubois’ lingering complaints about their first fight’s controversial low blow, Oleksandr Usyk didn’t hold back. But things got particularly interesting when Hart asked the question all fans want to know: how many fights does Oleksandr Usyk think he has left in him? The 39-year-old cracked a smile and casually said, “Ten fights.” Wait, ten? That would mean fighting well into his 40s! Even the reporter couldn’t help but laugh.

via Imago

Of course, Oleksandr Usyk was quick to clear the air. “No. No. No. No. No. It’s not true,” he said, laughing off the idea. Truth is, even he doesn’t know the exact number anymore. “I can not say now,” he admitted. But when asked if he had a dream venue in mind for a final, career-defining fight, Oleksandr Usyk did get serious. Without hesitation, he said he wants it to be at the Ukrainian Olympic Stadium in Kyiv, a place full of symbolic weight. Though he’s fought eight times in his home country, he’s never had the chance to perform in that iconic stadium. For him, that would be the perfect sendoff.

That said, Oleksandr Usyk clearly knows how to keep fans on edge. Teasing numbers, hinting at future fights, and never quite revealing the full picture. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that such promises often don’t play out the way we hope. Why?

Oleksandr Usyk drops hint on retirement plans

After his historic win over Tyson Fury on May 18, Oleksandr Usyk etched his name even deeper into boxing’s hall of greatness. By becoming the third male fighter in the four-belt era to unify titles in two weight classes, and the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000. Usyk didn’t just win, he rewrote history! Add to that his distinction as the only man to ever hold all four major belts at both cruiserweight and heavyweight, and you’ve got one of the most complete résumés in the modern era of the sport. If he walked away tomorrow, no one could question what he’s accomplished.

But it looks like Oleksandr Usyk isn’t quite done yet, though retirement may be looming closer than fans would like. In a February 12 interview with Sky Sports, the Ukrainian icon hinted at his timeline, saying, “I think two years, one and a half. I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare…not more. Just two.” And with his eyes still sharp and body still performing at a championship level, this might be a carefully timed exit rather than a forced one.

With that said, if Oleksandr Usyk truly has only two fights left before hanging up the gloves, who do you think deserves the honor of sharing the ring with him?