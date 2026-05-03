Olivia Rodrigo Trolls Jake Paul’s Boxing Career on SNL

Jake Paul made his name in the boxing world by clashing with marquee combat sports names like Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva. In doing so, ‘The Problem Child’ also amassed fame and fortune. But conversely, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has drawn massive criticism for fighting opponents considerably older than him. Fans and his known critics have always trolled him for that. But no one expected a celebrity like Olivia Rodrigo to take the same jibe at ‘El Gallo’ during her latest Saturday Night Live appearance.

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“When I was 13, I was on a Disney show called Bizaardvark,” Rodrigo said on SNL. “And we had an incredible cast, which included acting legend Jake Paul. We’d always talk about our futures, Jake and me. I’d say, ‘I really want to create music that explores the complexities of girls my age.’ And he’d say, ‘Well, one day, I really want to beat up old guys on Netflix.’ And we both did it. Hooray!”

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Olivia Rodrigo shared screen with Jake Paul on the Disney comedy show Bizaardvark. At the time, the show propelled both of them to immense popularity as it was well-received by audiences. The series ran for three seasons, with Jake’s brother Logan Paul also making guest appearances in some episodes.

Even though the show proved successful for ‘El Gallo’, he left Disney in the second season. Some reports indicate that the company actually fired Paul due to his online antics. However, the series worked as a career launch pad for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, as he went on to become a major celebrity. During an interview last year, Paul also acknowledged Bizaardvark’s impact on his career.

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“Man, it was just a fun time, to be honest,” Paul said during an interview with PEOPLE. “I think it was a good kickstart to my career because I was the first-ever influencer on TV.”

Now, when it comes to people criticizing Jake Paul for his career choices, Olivia Rodrigo is definitely not alone. Countless fans and experts have called out ‘The Problem Child’ for fighting older opponents. However, Dana White stands out among the rest because they share a historical beef. The UFC head honcho called it “ridiculous” when Paul fought 60-year-old Mike Tyson on Netflix.

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That said, Rodrigo likely poked fun at Jake Paul because they are former colleagues. However, she once credited the YouTuber-boxer for predicting that her career would turn out great.

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Olivia Rodrigo admits Jake Paul predicted her success long ago

In the modern entertainment era, Olivia Rodrigo has cemented her name as one of the most influential and well-known artists. Over the years, she has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning three. For any artist, that is definitely a stellar achievement.

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Though she appears to have a somewhat turbulent dynamic with Jake Paul, Rodrigo once candidly admitted that he predicted her rise to stardom before leaving the Bizaardvark show. As it turned out, that forecast proved true.

“I haven’t seen him since he left the show,” Rodrigo told Dexerto in a 2021 interview. “But the last thing he said to me was, ‘You’re gonna sell out stadiums one day, kid.’ He called my success. God, my publicist would not appreciate me saying this. He was very nice to me.”

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That said, as Rodrigo has once again sparked old memories, it raises the question: could the two ever collaborate again?