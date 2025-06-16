Olympic Boxer Dedicates Victory to Air India Plane Crash Victims

With high hopes and a sharp eye for emerging talent, Matchroom Boxing found a gem among last year’s Olympic contenders. Earlier this year, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom made headlines by signing a three-year contract with 24-year-old Indian Olympian Nishant Dev from Haryana. The move marked a historic moment as Dev became not only the first Indian boxer to join the Matchroom stable but also the first to make his professional debut in the United States. Soon, the Paris Olympics quarterfinalist began his professional journey under Eddie Hearn’s watchful eye. Yet, following his victory this past Saturday in New York, Nishant Dev chose not to celebrate his second career win but instead shifted the spotlight elsewhere.

Now riding the momentum of that win, the red-hot 24-year-old light middleweight prospect could soon land a spot on the undercard of the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford bout set for September 13. In a nation where cricket dominates every sports headline, Dev is carving out space for something grittier, tougher, and far less celebrated. “Before, people in India only liked cricket,” Dev told BoxingScene earlier this month. “But right now, when they see me, they really support me after the Olympics. Like, there is only one guy who is in professional boxing and making India proud.” And proud he has made them, dedicating his recent victory not to himself, but to the nation he fights for.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Nishant Dev shared a heartfelt message: “Three days ago, I heard about the heartbreaking tragedy of the Air India plane crash. It makes me sad, But I had to stay locked in and finish my fight. Tonight, I got the win—but this victory isn’t for me. This is for the souls we lost and the families left behind. Rest in peace. You’re not forgotten. 🕊️🙏❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯 (@nishantboxer_jr)

Since turning professional in January, Nishant Dev has made an immediate impact. He made quick work of Alton Wiggins in his debut, dropping him twice in the first round to score a decisive victory on the undercard of Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Then, on June 14th, the Olympian went the distance against veteran Josue Silva, earning a unanimous decision (60–54) win in a six-round Super Welterweight bout on the undercard of Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. at Madison Square Garden Theater.

Yet, rather than revel in his growing success, Nishant Dev chose to dedicate his most recent win to the victims of a national tragedy. In case you’ve been following the news or scrolling through social media, you’d know that the London-bound Air India aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. The death toll has climbed to 270 souls by now, most of them passengers. It was a tragic incident, and Nishant Dev dedicated his win to the departed souls. But what exactly caused the crash in the first place?

Mystery deepens around Boeing 787-8 disaster

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but one emerging theory points to a catastrophic dual-engine failure. Captain Steve Scheibner, a former U.S. Navy pilot and respected aviation analyst, highlighted the deployment of the ram air turbine (RAT) on the Air India Dreamliner as a critical clue. According to Scheibner, the RAT is typically activated only during complete engine failure, making its deployment a potentially game-changing detail in understanding what brought down the aircraft on June 12.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the official inquiry, supported by investigative teams from the United States and the United Kingdom. On Sunday, officials from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) visited the crash site as part of a parallel investigation being conducted under international aviation protocols, given that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is an American-manufactured aircraft. “The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, since the aircraft is American-made,” read an official statement issued on Sunday.

Reports from Indian media indicate that representatives from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have also examined the wreckage. Additionally, a high-level committee formed by the Indian government is set to begin its own inquiry, with its first meeting scheduled for Monday. According to All India Radio, the committee will deliver a preliminary report within three months and recommend new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent similar tragedies. In the midst of this national sorrow, we at EssentiallySports extend our heartfelt prayers to the departed souls and also congratulate Nishant Dev on his commendable victory.