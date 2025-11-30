Olympic Medalist Boxer Puts ’Big Reward‘ on Thieves Who Stole His IBF Title From Residence West Midlands

No champion expects to return home to the kind of shock newly crowned WBC Silver light heavyweight titleholder Ben Whittaker faced. On Saturday night, the 28-year-old undefeated British sensation delivered one of the standout performances of his career. In fact, before fans could even settle into their seats at the National Exhibition Centre, the Brit boxer ended the contest with a first-round knockout of Benjamin Gavazi.

The bout lasted only 135 seconds in the main event of his Matchroom debut, and he did it without relying on any of his usual flashy antics. Meanwhile, what Ben Whittaker did not realize was that while he was handling business in the ring, his home was being burglarized. The intruders even stole some of his hard-earned accolades. Although it might amuse a few rivals, the boxer addressed the situation seriously and announced a reward for anyone who could help identify the burglars.

Olympian boxer announces reward for information on burglars

While Ben Whittaker celebrated a triumphant performance in Birmingham, the ‘City of a Thousand Trades,’ burglars struck his home in West Bromwich, just a 25- to 30-minute bus or train ride away. Surprisingly, they managed to get in through his kitchen window and even made off with ‘The Surgeon’s IBF International light heavyweight title.

Later, Ben Whittaker shared a clip on social media, showing him visibly angry as he reacted to the break-in. The boxer also announced a reward for anyone who could help identify the perpetrators. “Highs and lows of the sport,” the boxer said from his kitchen in Wednesbury in the West Midlands. “I come back and my house has been burgled. Wednesbury, I’ve got a big, big reward. Find these people, let me know.”

It’s still unclear whether the burglars knew Ben Whittaker would be away in Birmingham for his Matchroom Boxing matchup on Saturday. Nevertheless, the boxer decided to offer a reward for anyone who provided information leading to their capture. “They’ve even taken my IBF belt, what are they going to do with that? Let me know, hit me up in the DMs for a big reward, love,” the Brit boxer added.

This is not an isolated incident in the UK. Earlier this month, burglars targeted the home of a Chelsea FC player, Raheem Sterling, highlighting a growing trend of break-ins that often affect athletes while they are away. Over the past few years, several athletes have fallen victim to similar thefts. In 2021, boxer Innocent “Tyson” Mantengu had his championship belt stolen from his home in Johannesburg. Interestingly, robbers have also struck in the United States, with UFC legend Henry Cejudo falling victim and even having his championship belts stolen.

Thieves strike Henry Cejudo’s home studio in April

The year 2025 proved challenging for UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In his first fight of the year at UFC Seattle in February, Cejudo suffered an eye injury against Song Yadong, leaving him with a 0-3 record after returning to the UFC following a brief retirement.

Yet nothing struck Cejudo harder than the break-in at his home. Despite his status as a top MMA fighter, he could not escape being targeted by thieves, who even made off with his prized UFC championship title. Dylan Rush, ‘Triple C’s producer for the Pound 4 Pound show, was at the scene after the incident and described the shocking events.

He explained that he had fallen asleep on the couch, thinking it was Cejudo, when the theft occurred around 4:45 in the morning. Speaking after the incident, Cejudo reflected on the ordeal. “I’ve never been a material guy anyway. I really haven’t; I think it’s more that emotion that’s just pumped behind it. But even then I got the memories; it’s just more for my kids and their grandkids,” he said.

Interestingly, this was not the only high-profile belt theft in the Americas. For instance, in 2022, American boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard’s championship belt was stolen from the Mandela Museum, showing that even the most celebrated athletes are not immune to such crimes.