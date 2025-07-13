$1 Million Richer, Mike Tyson’s Son Has the Final Say on Dad’s Jake Paul Bet

There are punches, and then there are paybacks—and Mike Tyson just landed a verbal uppercut that might sting more than any right hook. As the dust settles on Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s historic trilogy fight streamed on Netflix, boxing’s biggest personalities are settling their own scorecards. Among them? A 59-year-old legend who didn’t throw a single punch, yet walked away a million dollars richer…and with a dinner date pending.

The bout itself was a masterpiece of grit and legacy. Ireland’s Taylor edged out a narrow majority decision win in the third and final installment of her war with Serrano, thus completing a 2-1 sweep over her Puerto Rican rival. While fans cheered the action, behind the scenes, a different kind of wager was brewing. Jake Paul—the outspoken YouTuber-turned-promoter and Serrano’s business partner—had placed a $1 million bet on his fighter winning the trilogy. Standing opposite him? Arguably the most iconic heavyweight in history, backing Katie Taylor with an identical stake…and one juicy dinner attached.

When the final bell rang, Iron Mike didn’t miss a beat. He took to X.com, throwing a playful jab that doubled as a receipt: “Congrats to @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters on the trilogy fight on Netflix. @jakepaul see you at dinner to collect my million!” The tweet, drenched in swagger, made it clear—Tyson hadn’t just watched history unfold; he’d gambled on it, and won.

Then came the kicker. Amir Tyson, Mike’s son, reposted the tweet in his Instagram story, dropping a storm of 💰💰💰 emojis without saying a word. Subtle? Not really. Effective? Extremely. The message was clear: the Tysons weren’t just celebrating a boxing win—they were cashing in on it, literally and symbolically.

From squaring up against heavyweights to squaring off with high prices, Mike Tyson’s latest fight proves he’s still landing knockout blows—this time in the world of wallets, not welterweights.

Mike Tyson takes on inflation with latest venture

Mike Tyson, once feared for delivering knockouts inside the ring, is now aiming his punches at an opponent that affects nearly every household—rising prices. In a surprising twist of fate, the former undisputed heavyweight champion has entered the economic arena to combat inflation, teaming up with e-commerce platform ChaChing to launch a consumer-first initiative called Price Fighter. Far from his days trading jabs with Holyfield or Lewis, Tyson’s mission this time is all about trading savings with the everyday shopper.

“Growing up, money was tight for my mom and me; having an extra $500 a month would have been truly life-changing,” Tyson reflected in a statement to Retail Dive. Drawing from those humble beginnings, the Brooklyn icon has now positioned himself as the face of this disruptive venture—promising to return real value to people hit hardest by inflation. Instead of knockout blows, he’s delivering cashback and price cuts.

The way Price Fighter operates packs quite the punch: instead of major tech giants swallowing seller fees, merchants pay just a 5% fee to ChaChing. What’s more, they can choose to pass on additional rewards to customers. According to Chain Store Age, this setup enables users to earn up to $500 a month—totaling $6,000 annually—directly in their bank or card accounts. The more the crowd shops from the same brand, the bigger the payout. In essence, it’s a cashback model with a crowd-funding twist.

ChaChing’s CEO, Max Sugrue, summed it up best: “Mike Tyson is the perfect partner to lead this fight.” And the legend himself didn’t pull any punches when he told Chain Store Age: “Big Tech takes a huge cut of every sale… families need every dollar—they’ll love you for giving them their money back and not giving it to trillion-dollar companies.” Once again, Iron Mike is swinging for the people—and this time, the belt says “economic champion.”