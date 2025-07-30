Only One Way Left for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to Settle Their Rivalry, Claims Boxing Icon

Rumors are swirling in boxing circles that Tony Yoka is being lined up as Anthony Joshua‘s next opponent. The Frenchman, who succeeded AJ as the Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist at the Rio Olympics in 2016, had a stellar amateur career but has struggled to make a smooth transition to the professional ranks. Since turning pro in 2017, Yoka won his first 11 fights before suffering a three-fight skid to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam, and Ryad Merhy. He bounced back with three more wins, most recently handing Arslan Yallyev the first loss of his career on May 17 at the Adidas Arena in Paris. And while a Yoka vs. Joshua showdown sounds intriguing on paper, the fight fans have long been clamoring for remains Joshua vs. Tyson Fury.

According to Tyson Fury, only a lucrative purse could tempt him out of retirement to face Joshua; otherwise, he insists he’ll return solely for the Oleksandr Usyk trilogy on April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, however, is reportedly frustrated by the WBO’s order for Usyk to face his mandatory, Joseph Parker, as he had been eager to finalize the trilogy instead. Fans, too, are disappointed, not just with HE Alalshikh’s stance but also by the missed opportunity to witness an all-British blockbuster. Still, a showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury isn’t entirely off the table. How, you ask?

Just a few days ago, former WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves sat down for an exclusive interview with Escapist Magazine, where he offered a clear path forward for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to finally settle their long-standing rivalry inside the ring. Like many boxing fans, Groves expressed his preference for an AJ vs. Fury clash over other potential matchups involving Joshua, be it with Jake Paul, Tony Yoka, or anyone else. According to Groves, this is the fight fans truly want, and it’s time the two British heavyweights delivered.

via Imago Tyson Fury

The 37-year-old former world champion also proposed a slightly different format for the bout, dismissing the idea of Oleksandr Usyk facing either man again. “Do I wanna see Usyk vs Fury again? No. There is no point in that fight. They’re playing for best of five at this point,” he said. “He [Usyk] soundly beat Fury. Almost knocked him out the first time, didn’t he? He [Usyk] soundly beat Joshua. The only fight now for Fury is Joshua. I think, have one and be done. I don’t think we need this rematch.” He even suggested a unique twist: “Do it over five rounds. Just make it super exciting, rapid fire. I think Usyk has completed boxing and he should be done.”

Tyson Fury’s next move remains uncertain, but the Morecambe native’s primary motivation for a comeback is clear: to seek revenge against the only man who has tarnished his record with two defeats, the new undisputed heavyweight champion. But what surprised fans was a sudden shift in tone. On Sunday, the 36-year-old shared a heartfelt post, hinting at a more introspective side amid all the speculation.

Tyson Fury breaks silence with poignant message on change

‘The Gypsy King’ recently posted a shirtless throwback photo of himself from 2013, a time when he was still climbing the heavyweight ladder and looked noticeably leaner. Alongside the image, Fury wrote, “Throwback 2013. Time 🕰️ goes so fast. Live life and enjoy the now, as we spend all our lives looking to the future & forgetting to live in the current time zone.” For him, nearly a decade seems to have passed in the blink of an eye.

Tyson Fury urged his fans to value life’s smaller moments, emphasizing their true importance. “Life is short, enjoy the ones who count, and don’t let anything hold you back!” he added. Over the past 12 years, Tyson Fury has lived through a whirlwind of experiences, enduring deep battles with depression and celebrating the triumphs of becoming a world champion. Looking back, those years now feel like fleeting moments to the Mancunian.

He ended the caption with a heartfelt note to his followers: “Be the best version of yourself on the daily. All praise to God in Jesus’ name.🙏🙏🙏🙏” This emotional side of Tyson Fury, rarely seen in recent times, offered a refreshing contrast to the brash persona he’s known for. Since announcing his return, this was perhaps the most sincere and relatable version of the heavyweight. His hunger for revenge and polarizing antics may have defined headlines, but this glimpse of vulnerability is the one fans seem to truly connect with. That said, do you think Tyson Fury will end up fighting Anthony Joshua? Or should he return to retirement, just as his father wished?