Oscar de la Hoya Brings Up Tyson and Ali to Explain Disgust for Canelo vs. Crawford Superfight

Oscar De La Hoya has made it clear he wants no part in the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight scheduled for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Given Canelo’s past lawsuit against De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions for breach of contract, and the promoter’s strained relationship with Saudi boxing figurehead Turki Alalshikh, De La Hoya’s opposition isn’t entirely surprising. And in the latest episode of his “Clapback Thursday” series, the Golden Boy founder returned with another verbal barrage, this time targeting everything from the press conference antics to his longtime rival, UFC president Dana White.

Just hours ago, De La Hoya took to Instagram with a post that read, “Clapback is HERE and it’s UNHINGED 👏👏👏👏🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽 Dana White and Canelo F UUUUU.” He opened the video saying, “It’s that time of the week again. Time for the only segment that gives you the facts and makes you laugh. It’s Clapback Thursday.” De La Hoya then turned his attention to a photo of Canelo Alvarez and Crawford dining together last week, mocking the image and claiming it undermines the fight’s promotional value. “They’re best friends, they’re buddies…. can you imagine Mohammad Ali or like Joe Frazier having dinner together? Can you imagine Mike Tyson and Mitch Green before brawl? What the f-ck! No boxing fan wants to see two fighters having dinner together. We want bad blood. We want anticipation.”

Further, taking a jab at Canelo’s future career plans, De La Hoya questioned why the Mexican star is considering a potential WWE appearance before settling unfinished business in boxing. He pointedly brought up David Benavidez, calling for Canelo to face him before even thinking about stepping into a wrestling ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He also dismissed the shove between Canelo and Terence Crawford during the press tour as a “staged” stunt. To really get under Canelo’s skin, De La Hoya said Crawford should’ve brought up the infamous “tainted meat” scandal, referring to Canelo’s 2018 positive test for clenbuterol.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya) Expand Post

Later on, De La Hoya took a jab at Turki Alalshikh, poking fun at the mixed signals surrounding the fight’s timing. He said the unclear scheduling might lead to a showdown with UFC Noche in Texas, putting Dana White in a bit of a pickle. De La Hoya pointed out that when White was asked about which event he’d be at, he opted to take a jab at De La Hoya instead of giving a straight answer, a back-and-forth Oscar deemed both expected and childish. He doubled down on his disdain for White, calling him a “walking billboard for affliction” and labeling him a “dou–ebag” with no stars left in the UFC.

To top it all off, De La Hoya said White enjoys working with promoters like Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren but avoids “lunatics” like himself and Bob Arum. He claimed that Al Haymon likely feels the same, reinforcing the idea that Dana White’s presence in boxing is unwelcome. The 52-year-old then ended the segment with a rant mocking White’s wardrobe, weight, and leadership, accusing him of abandoning the UFC while it racks up debt. “Maybe do your job and stop jumping ship because the UFC is in billions in depth. And Dana, Canelo, F-ck you,” he said in the end.

And while De La Hoya may hold a personal vendetta against Canelo and Dana, it’s clear that Turki Alalshikh didn’t escape unscathed either, especially after being the focal point of De La Hoya’s previous episode.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oscar De La Hoya claps back after Turki Alalshikh’s comment

During last week’s official press conference in Riyadh for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown, HE Turki Alalshikh took the opportunity to fire back at Oscar De La Hoya’s recent criticisms. The clash is set for September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with undisputed super‑middleweight titles and an extra bonus for a knockout on the line. When the event’s MC brought up speculation about the timing and venue of the fight, he mentioned that the inquiries were coming from De La Hoya. In response, HE Alalshikh delivered a sarcastic jab, saying, “I decided with Dana White to have breakfast in MGM at 10 a.m., Inshallah. Then we will go to the arena to have the fights quickly, and we will go for dinner.” He followed up with a dismissive remark, saying, “Oscar De La Hoya wastes my time with this question. Of course it’s big, this is boxing, the No. 1 sport in the world. Canelo and Crawford.”

As expected, De La Hoya didn’t let the comment slide. Instead of a verbal rebuttal, he took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself standing beside former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez. The post served as a subtle but sharp response, suggesting that both he and Lopez, two figures who’ve had recent tension with HE Alalshikh intend to remain outspoken and unfiltered, regardless of outside opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Turki revealed that Crawford may consider this his final fight, possibly retiring after this mega event.

With that said, it appears, De La Hoya’s move was calculated, choosing solidarity with another fighter who’s been openly critical of the Saudi boxing scene. So, what are your thoughts on Oscar De La Hoya’s comments?