Oscar De La Hoya Delivers Strong Statement on Floyd Schofield’s Future After Tevin Farmer Win

In just 78 seconds, Floyd Schofield decimated veteran Tevin Farmer to announce his arrival in the top leagues. For the past few months, Kid Austin had been under extreme scrutiny after pulling out of his February bout against Shakur Stevenson, citing a mystery illness. It was a commanding display, allowing the 22-year-old to finally breathe easy after months of ridicule.

Likewise, for Schofield’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, it was a moment of celebration after months of ordeal. As anticipated, after the knockout win, the six-division world champion didn’t hold back, boldly proclaiming to the world that they may have overlooked the fighter in Floyd Schofield.

A Star Is Born

Right after the lightweight bout ended, DAZN Boxing posted the usual highlight video capturing the fight’s final moments. Without wasting any moment, De La Hoya commented, “@goldenboy boy has a real fighter and star overnight in @kid_austin1,” claiming that this is a statement victory for Floyd Schofield. The 1992 Olympic gold medalist doubled down on his declaration, uploading a heartwarming picture of him hugging the 22-year-old after the match. He wrote, “The entire lightweight division is on notice!!!@kid_austin,” making a case for his fighter.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a serious title contender after this victory. And De La Hoya believes there is only one path for his fighter: a world championship. The Golden Boy head honcho was not done, and after months of criticism, he let out all his emotions. Uploading another video on his Instagram story, motivating Kid Austin ahead of the fight. He wrote, “We have always believed in you my man. Your hard work is paying off,” declaring that despite the Stevenson setback, the New Jersey-born fighter will be back on top pretty soon.

To some, De La Hoya’s reaction to a single victory might seem exaggerated. However, Schofield’s post-fight interview might shed light on the deep impact of the constant criticism he has had to endure after pulling out of the Stevenson bout a few months ago.

Floyd Schofield wanted to quit boxing

Floyd Schofield pulled out of the February Riyadh Season under mysterious circumstances. However, his father claimed that his son was poisoned, forcing him to take the step. The barrage of criticism and mockery that followed was brutal. Amidst the chaos, the Jersey City native simply kept his head down and got to work. Finally, after months of struggle, he was allowed to speak.

“I wanted to quit boxing. I was depressed. Reading the comments got to me a bit,” he said, while trying to stay composed. “It made me feel some way that people would switch up on me for one thing,” he added, revealing the fragility of fame, which can go away with just one wrong move.

Now that the whole ordeal is behind him, Floyd Schofield can focus on the future. The 22-year-old has multiple paths to choose from, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here. Perhaps, he could finally take on Shakur Stevenson to fully complete his redemption arc.

