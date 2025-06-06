Oscar De La Hoya Dragged Into Ryan Garcia’s Ostarine Mess by Bill Haney

The more Ryan Garcia tries to right his wrongs, the more Bill Haney seems determined to remind him of the fallout. Garcia knows he let himself and his fans down at the May 2nd Fatal Fury event in New York. Despite suffering from a hand injury, he went ahead with the fight, a detail only revealed later through social media, when news of his post-fight right-hand surgery surfaced. Battling through pain against Rolando Romero, Ryan Garcia not only endured his second professional defeat but also found himself grappling with depression once again. Still, it’s commendable that he’s showing signs of recovery, recently sharing a video of himself cycling. But Bill Haney doesn’t seem ready to let the past go, especially given what transpired between Ryan Garcia and his son last year.

Devin Haney came dangerously close to suffering his first career loss after being dropped three times by Garcia in their April clash at Barclays Center. However, his undefeated record remained intact after Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned substance, Ostarine. With Devin Haney now fresh off a solid win over Jose Ramirez on the same card where Ryan Garcia lost to Romero, Bill Haney has taken the opportunity to publicly mock his son’s rival. Even as Ryan Garcia tries to recover physically and emotionally, the elder Haney’s jabs suggest the bad blood is far from over.

Just hours ago, Bill Haney took to his Instagram story to take a jab at both Ryan Garcia and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. Resharing a post by @sportboxtvofficial, Bill Haney dropped a sarcastic two-word caption: “Ostarine Break? 🧐🤷🏾‍♂️.” The post highlighted De La Hoya’s comments on what’s next for Garcia, and Haney seized the moment to reopen old wounds, clearly referencing Ryan Garcia’s failed drug test following his fight with Devin Haney in April last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the post, @sportboxtvlive quoted De La Hoya discussing Ryan Garcia’s current state. “He just got surgery. He is going to take a look at his shoulder,” De La Hoya explained, before adding, “Now, I actually would like Ryan to think about taking the whole year of getting his mind straight and comfortable to where he feels good.” The Golden Boy further stated, “There is nothing lost for him. He has injuries and he has to get those fixed. But I think more importantly, he has to get his life in order.” Having faced the criticisms back in his own time, the 52-year-old added, “I have lived it and I’m pretty sure everyone is telling him things left and right. He has to take a deep breath, a step back, analyse and recess life to put it all in order is just my opinion.”

In the end, the only suggestion Oscar De La Hoya had for Ryan Garcia was, “I hope he takes the year off.” You see, De La Hoya’s message was one of empathy and patience, but Bill Haney clearly wasn’t in the mood for compassion. However, what’s more, it appears Bill Haney’s sharp tongue isn’t reserved just for Ryan Garcia. Teofimo Lopez is now also finding himself in elder Haney’s crosshairs.

In Bill Haney’s world, everyone ducks Devin Haney

Just yesterday, Teofimo Lopez’s manager cited “personal reasons” for why the WBO World Super Lightweight Champion won’t be moving forward with a fight against Devin Haney that was scheduled for August 16th in Riyadh. But that explanation didn’t sit well with Bill Haney, who wasted no time in taking a jab at Lopez. Despite Teofimo looking sharp and securing a solid win over Arnold Barboza Jr at the Fatal Fury event, Bill Haney is convinced that Lopez is intentionally avoiding the fight with his son.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few hours ago, Ring Magazine shared Bill Haney’s comments via their Instagram post, which Haney proudly reshared on his own story. “We did all we could to make this big fights happen… but this is our second time sitting down with Teofimo Lopez,” he said. “Me and Devin are committed to delivering the biggest fights in boxing. If Gordo ain’t ready, Gordo ain’t ready…” The message was clear: Bill believes the Lopez camp walked away, not because of circumstance, but because of fear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He didn’t stop there either. Bill Haney continued, “Devin’s mission is real. His hit list is real and we look forward to continuing our quest to cement his face on a Mount Rushmore of boxing…Now go ahead and cross Teofimo Lopez off the list- just like Ryan Garcia. In an event level city of the wolves, they ran home like puppy dogs. Who’s next?” With every word, Bill Haney is painting a picture: anyone not stepping up to face The Dream isn’t backing out, they’re backing down.

But for all the talk, many fans haven’t forgotten how Devin Haney fought a cautious, risk-averse battle on May 2nd, seemingly more focused on protecting his purse than proving dominance. So the question is: Will Ryan Garcia silence Bill Haney’s taunts once and for all by getting back in the ring with Devin Haney? And who do you think Devin Haney should fight next?